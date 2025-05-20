Brighton 3-2 Liverpool: Hinshelwood’s Late Goal Keeps Seagulls’ European Hopes Alive

Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma celebrates after the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool at American Express Stadium in Brighton, England.
Brighton's Jack Hinshelwood, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool at American Express Stadium in Brighton, England.
Brighton's Yankuba Minteh, left, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool at American Express Stadium in Brighton, England.
Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool at American Express Stadium in Brighton, England.
Liverpool's Federico Chiesa, left, challenges for the ball with Brighton's Jan Paul van Hecke during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool at American Express Stadium in Brighton, England.
Brighton's Yankuba Minteh, right, and Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool at American Express Stadium in Brighton, England.
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo challenges for the ball with Brighton's Jan Paul van Hecke, bottom, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool at American Express Stadium in Brighton, England.
Liverpool's Harvey Elliott, centre, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool at American Express Stadium in Brighton, England.
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool at American Express Stadium in Brighton, England.
Brighton's Yasin Ayari, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool at American Express Stadium in Brighton, England.