Football

Brighton 3-2 Liverpool: Hinshelwood’s Late Goal Keeps Seagulls’ European Hopes Alive

Brighton pulled off a stunning 3-2 win against the Premier League 2024-25 champions Liverpool in their matchday 37 fixture. The Seagulls sealed the win with the super subs Jack Hinshelwood's late goal. The Reds took the lead early with a goal from Harvey Elliott, but Brighton fought back with goals from Yasin Ayari and Kaoru Mitoma, who came on as substitutes. Liverpool went ahead again just before halftime with a great lucky shot from Dominik Szoboszlai. But Brighton didn’t give up, and Hinshelwood scored soon after coming on, with the goal confirmed after a video review. This win moved Brighton up to eighth place and kept their hopes of playing in Europe next season alive. Hinshelwood and his cousin Harry Howell, Brighton’s youngest Premier League player, both stole the show.