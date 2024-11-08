Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Table-Toppers Blues Up Against In-form Highlanders

Alaeddine Ajaraie won the Fans' Goal Of The Week award for matchweek seven. The Moroccan forward hit a brace against Odisha FC, including that right-footed piledriver from outside D, to help NorthEast United FC win 3-2 at home on Sunday ISL/FSDL

Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC. Bengaluru FC aim to bounce back from their first defeat of the season against FC Goa in their last match. But they are up against an in-form NorthEast United who have back-to-back wins against their name. Bengaluru are the table-toppers with five wins, one draw and a loss, NorthEast United are at the sixth place with three wins and two draws and losses. A win can take the highlanders to the second spot in the table. Can they jump up in the table or the Blues will make a six-point lead? Follow live scores of the Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 match here.

8 Nov 2024, 06:51:21 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Playing XIs Bengaluru, who are looking to bounce back from their 3-0 loss against FC Goa have gone for two strikers up front with Edgar Mendez and Jorge Diaz, and here is how they line up for the NorthEast United clash TEAM NEWS FROM BENGALURU! 🗞️



Salah makes his first ISL start. ⚡

Sivasakthi returns to the fray. 🔵

Mendez and Diaz lead the line. ⚔️#WeAreBFC #BFCNEU #ನೀಲಿಎಂದೆಂದಿಗೂ@batery_ai pic.twitter.com/3L74e7gR5w — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 8, 2024