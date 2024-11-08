Football

Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Table-Toppers Blues Up Against In-form Highlanders

Bengaluru FC aim to bounce back from their first defeat of the season against FC Goa in their last match. But they are up against an in-form NorthEast United who have back-to-back wins against their name. Follow live scores of the BFC vs NEUFC, ISL 2024-25 match here

V
Vignesh Bharadwaj
8 November 2024
8 November 2024
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Alaeddine Ajaraie won the Fans' Goal Of The Week award for matchweek seven. The Moroccan forward hit a brace against Odisha FC, including that right-footed piledriver from outside D, to help NorthEast United FC win 3-2 at home on Sunday ISL/FSDL
Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC. Bengaluru FC aim to bounce back from their first defeat of the season against FC Goa in their last match. But they are up against an in-form NorthEast United who have back-to-back wins against their name. Bengaluru are the table-toppers with five wins, one draw and a loss, NorthEast United are at the sixth place with three wins and two draws and losses. A win can take the highlanders to the second spot in the table. Can they jump up in the table or the Blues will make a six-point lead? Follow live scores of the Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Playing XIs

Bengaluru, who are looking to bounce back from their 3-0 loss against FC Goa have gone for two strikers up front with Edgar Mendez and Jorge Diaz, and here is how they line up for the NorthEast United clash

Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Champions Trophy: India To Not Travel To Pakistan; Dubai Could Be Alternate Venue - Report
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Tim Paine Appointed Head Coach For Prime Minister's XI Against India
  3. AUS Vs PAK, 2nd ODI: Pakistan Opener Saim Ayub Does A 'Yuvraj Singh' Against Mitchell Starc - Watch
  4. Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Highlights: Ayub, Rauf Star As PAK Beat AUS By Nine Wickets In Adelaide | PAK - 169/1; AUS - 163
  5. AUS Vs IND Test: Uthappa Backs Rahul, Abhimanyu For Anchor Roles, Sees Space For Pujara In Border-Gavaskar
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Table-toppers Blues Up Against In-form Highlanders
  2. UEFA Nations League: 'Natural Leader' Romelu Lukaku Recalled To Belgium's Squad
  3. St Pauli Vs Bayern Munich: Vincent Kompany Confident Of Continuing Prolific Bundesliga Away Form
  4. Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Haris Rauf, Saim Ayub Lead PAK To Record Nine-wicket Victory - Data Debrief
  5. Odisha FC Vs Mohun Bagan SG Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 2nd Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  2. Qinwen Zheng Vs Barbora Krejcikova, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  3. WTA Finals 2024: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Coco Gauff To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. WTA Finals 2024: Iga Swiatek Shocked By Early Exit, Despite Dominating Daria Kasatkina In Riyadh
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Draw, Schedule, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze
  2. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 08, 2024
  2. Himachal Pradesh: Samosas For CM Sukhu Leads To CID Inquiry; BJP Calls Congress 'Laughing Stock' | Details
  3. In Photos: Preparations In Full Swing In Maharashtra Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  4. In Photos: Glimpses Of Rajasthan's Vibrant Pushkar Camel Fair
  5. Election Wrap: 'MVA Has Neither Wheels Nor Brakes', Says PM Modi; Rahul's 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' Reamark In J'khand
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  2. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  3. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  4. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  5. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
World News
  1. Europa League: Israeli Football Fans Clash With Protesters In Amsterdam
  2. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  3. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  4. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  5. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
Latest Stories
  1. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024: Check Head-To-Head Record
  2. Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics
  3. Contradiction, Your Honour: The Legacy Of Justice Chandrachud
  4. Amid Jharkhand's Hindutva Vs Adivasi Identity Battle, A New 'Other' Emerges
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 8, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  6. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  7. Two Village Defence Guards Killed By Militants In J&K's Kishtwar
  8. WI Vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph Suspended For Two Matches Over On-Field Dispute With Captain