Football

Bundesliga: Hat-Trick Hero Harry Kane Guides Bayern Munich To 4-0 Win Over Stuttgart - In Pics

Harry Kane ended his brief goal drought with a hat-trick to help Bayern Munich beat Stuttgart 4-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday (October 19, 2024). Kane, who hadn’t scored in four games, missed good chances before finally ending his barren spell with a shot from distance in the 57th minute. Kane grabbed his second just four minutes later — after seeing another shot saved by Alexander Nubel — then missed another good chance before sealing his hat-trick in the 80th with the rebound from a Joao Palhinha effort.