Champions League: Duran Scores As Villa Beat Bayern At Home - In Pics

Bayern's head coach Vincent Kompany, front right, leaves the field after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Bayern's Harry Kane, left, and Bayern's Leon Goretzka leave the field after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, right, celebrates with Aston Villa's Jaden Philogene after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Bayern's Harry Kane, center, duels for the ball with Aston Villa's Ross Barkley, right, and Aston Villa's Diego Carlos during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer reacts during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's head coach Unai Emery reacts during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Bayern's head coach Vincent Kompany gives instructions to his players during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Britain's Prince William, second left in back row, reacts during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez gives instructions to his players during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Bayern's Michael Olise, left, duels for the ball with Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.