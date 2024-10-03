Football

Champions League: Duran Scores As Villa Beat Bayern At Home - In Pics

Days after being suspended by FIFA, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez produced heroics in front of the watching Prince William as Aston Villa sealed another famous win against Bayern Munich. The Prince of Wales was among the ecstatic crowd at Villa Park to watch his beloved soccer team win 1-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday. Substitute Jhon Duran struck a 79th-minute winner, but two brilliant late saves from Martinez held off a fightback from six-time European champion Bayern to leave William celebrating. Villa’s win came more than 42 years after beating Bayern 1-0 to lift the European Cup in 1982, the same year William was born.

UCL 2024-25, Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich: Bayern's head coach Vincent Kompany, front right, leaves the field after the match | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Bayern's head coach Vincent Kompany, front right, leaves the field after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

2/10
UCL 2024-25, Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich: Bayerns Harry Kane, left, and Bayerns Leon Goretzka leave the field
UCL 2024-25, Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich: Bayern's Harry Kane, left, and Bayern's Leon Goretzka leave the field | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Bayern's Harry Kane, left, and Bayern's Leon Goretzka leave the field after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

3/10
UCL 2024-25, Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich: Aston Villas Jhon Duran, right, celebrates with Aston Villas Jaden Philogene after scoring the opening goal
UCL 2024-25, Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich: Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, right, celebrates with Aston Villa's Jaden Philogene after scoring the opening goal | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, right, celebrates with Aston Villa's Jaden Philogene after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

4/10
UCL 2024-25, Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich: Bayerns Harry Kane, center, duels for the ball with Aston Villas Ross Barkley, right, and Aston Villas Diego Carlos
UCL 2024-25, Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich: Bayern's Harry Kane, center, duels for the ball with Aston Villa's Ross Barkley, right, and Aston Villa's Diego Carlos | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Bayern's Harry Kane, center, duels for the ball with Aston Villa's Ross Barkley, right, and Aston Villa's Diego Carlos during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

5/10
UCL 2024-25, Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich: Bayerns goalkeeper Manuel Neuer reacts during the match
UCL 2024-25, Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich: Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer reacts during the match | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer reacts during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

6/10
UCL 2024-25, Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich: Aston Villas head coach Unai Emery reacts during the match
UCL 2024-25, Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich: Aston Villa's head coach Unai Emery reacts during the match | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Aston Villa's head coach Unai Emery reacts during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

7/10
UCL 2024-25, Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich: Bayerns head coach Vincent Kompany gives instructions to his players
UCL 2024-25, Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich: Bayern's head coach Vincent Kompany gives instructions to his players | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Bayern's head coach Vincent Kompany gives instructions to his players during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

8/10
UCL 2024-25, Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich: Britains Prince William, second left in back row, reacts during the match
UCL 2024-25, Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich: Britain's Prince William, second left in back row, reacts during the match | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Britain's Prince William, second left in back row, reacts during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

9/10
UCL 2024-25, Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich: Aston Villas goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez gives instructions to his players
UCL 2024-25, Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich: Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez gives instructions to his players | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez gives instructions to his players during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

10/10
UCL 2024-25, Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich: Bayerns Michael Olise, left, duels for the ball with Aston Villas Youri Tielemans
UCL 2024-25, Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich: Bayern's Michael Olise, left, duels for the ball with Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Bayern's Michael Olise, left, duels for the ball with Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

