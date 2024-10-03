Football

Champions League: Duran Scores As Villa Beat Bayern At Home - In Pics

Days after being suspended by FIFA, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez produced heroics in front of the watching Prince William as Aston Villa sealed another famous win against Bayern Munich. The Prince of Wales was among the ecstatic crowd at Villa Park to watch his beloved soccer team win 1-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday. Substitute Jhon Duran struck a 79th-minute winner, but two brilliant late saves from Martinez held off a fightback from six-time European champion Bayern to leave William celebrating. Villa’s win came more than 42 years after beating Bayern 1-0 to lift the European Cup in 1982, the same year William was born.