Figure Skating Worlds: Kaori Sakamoto Wins Women's Title For Third Year In Row - In Pics

The World Figure Skating Championships now have a back-to-back-to-back women's singles champion for the first time since 1968. Kaori Sakamoto of Japan captured gold for the third consecutive year, climbing from fourth place after the short program to the top of the podium with a near-flawless performance. The 23-year-old led the pack by more than 10 points in the free program to finish with 222.96 points and earn a standing ovation from the 6,000 fans on hand. She is the first women's figure skater to 'three-peat' as world champion since American Peggy Fleming from 1966 to 1968.