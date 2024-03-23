Figure Skating Worlds: Kaori Sakamoto Wins Women's Title For Third Year In Row - In Pics

Kaori Sakamoto of Japan waves to fans as she poses with her gold medal during the victory ceremony for the free skate in the women's competition at the figure skating world championships in Montreal.
Gold medalist Kaori Sakamoto, center, of Japan; silver medalist Isabeau Levito, left, of the United States; and bronze medalist Kim Chae-yeon, of South Korea, pose during the victory ceremony at the world figure skating championships in Montreal.
Kaori Sakamoto of Japan performs her free skate in the women's competition at the figure skating world championships in Montreal.
Kaori Sakamoto of Japan performs her short program in the women's competition at the figure skating world championships in Montreal.
