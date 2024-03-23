Sports

Figure Skating Worlds: Kaori Sakamoto Wins Women's Title For Third Year In Row - In Pics

The World Figure Skating Championships now have a back-to-back-to-back women's singles champion for the first time since 1968. Kaori Sakamoto of Japan captured gold for the third consecutive year, climbing from fourth place after the short program to the top of the podium with a near-flawless performance. The 23-year-old led the pack by more than 10 points in the free program to finish with 222.96 points and earn a standing ovation from the 6,000 fans on hand. She is the first women's figure skater to 'three-peat' as world champion since American Peggy Fleming from 1966 to 1968.

23 March 2024
23 March 2024
       
Canada Figure Skating World Championships | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP

Kaori Sakamoto of Japan waves to fans as she poses with her gold medal during the victory ceremony for the free skate in the women's competition at the figure skating world championships in Montreal.

Canada Figure Skating World Championships | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP
Gold medallist Kaori Sakamoto, center, of Japan; silver medallist Isabeau Levito, left, of the United State; and bronze medallist Chaeyeon Kim, right, of South Korea, pose during the victory ceremony for the free skate in the women's competition at the figure skating world championships in Montreal.

Canada Figure Skating World Championships | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP
Gold medalist Kaori Sakamoto, center, of Japan; silver medalist Isabeau Levito, left, of the United States; and bronze medalist Kim Chae-yeon, of South Korea, pose during the victory ceremony at the world figure skating championships in Montreal.

Canada Figure Skating World Championships | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP
Kaori Sakamoto of Japan performs her free skate in the women's competition at the figure skating world championships in Montreal.

Canada Figure Skating World Championships | Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP
Kaori Sakamoto of Japan performs her free skate in the women's competition at the figure skating world championships in Montreal.

Canada Figure Skating World Championships | Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP
Kaori Sakamoto of Japan performs her short program in the women's competition at the figure skating world championships in Montreal.

Canada Figure Skating World Championships | Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP
Kaori Sakamoto of Japan performs her short program in the women's competition at the figure skating world championships in Montreal.

Canada Figure Skating World Championships | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP
Kaori Sakamoto of Japan performs her short program in the women's competition at the figure skating world championships in Montreal.

