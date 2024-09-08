Sports

ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 2 In Pics: De Silva, Mendis Lead Sri Lanka Revival

Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis led a Sri Lanka fightback against England on day two of the third and final test at the Oval on Saturday. Sri Lanka was 93-5 in reply to England’s 325 when De Silva and Mendis combined for 118 to the end of a day shortened by bad light. De Silva, 64 not out, and Mendis, 54 not out, repaired Sri Lanka to 211-5, trailing England by 114 runs. Bad light meant England could utilise only spin after tea, and there was only one concrete chance to part the Sri Lankan duo and debutant Josh Hull shelled it. Shoaib Bashir drew a mis-hit from De Silva and the ball sailed straight to the newcomer, who made a mess of a regulation chance as it squirmed to the floor. England went wicketless in the evening gloom, with 17 overs of spin split between Bashir, Dan Lawrence and Joe Root, and will relish the chance to unleash Hull and his fellow seamers under brighter skies on Sunday.

ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 2 Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis bats during day two of the Third Rothesay Men's Test match between England and Sri Lanka in London.

1/8
SL vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2
SL vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva bats during day two of the Third Rothesay Men's Test match between England and Sri Lanka in London.

2/8
ENG vs SL Test Match
ENG vs SL Test Match Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva reacts during day two of the Third Rothesay Men's Test match between England and Sri Lanka in London.

3/8
SL vs ENG Test Match
SL vs ENG Test Match Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

England's Olly Stone celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews during day two of the Third Rothesay Men's Test match between England and Sri Lanka in London, England.

4/8
Sri Lanka vs England Test Match
Sri Lanka vs England Test Match Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis bats during day two of the Third Rothesay Men's Test match between England and Sri Lanka in London, England.

5/8
England vs Sri Lanka Test Match
England vs Sri Lanka Test Match Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

England's Josh Hull, center, runs between the wickets as he bats during day two of the Third Rothesay Men's Test match between England and Sri Lanka in London, England.

6/8
Sri Lankas Milan Rathnayake
Sri Lanka's Milan Rathnayake Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Sri Lanka's Milan Rathnayake takes the catch to dismiss England's Gus Atkinson during day two of the Third Rothesay Men's Test match at The Kia Oval, London.

7/8
England vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test Day 2
England vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test Day 2 Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Sri Lanka's Vishwa Fernando, front right, celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jamie Smith during day two of the Third Rothesay Men's Test match between England and Sri Lanka in London, England.

8/8
Sri Lanka vs England 3rd Test Day 2
Sri Lanka vs England 3rd Test Day 2 Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

England's Ollie Pope batting during day two of the Third Rothesay Men's Test match between England and Sri Lanka in London, England.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SCO Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Cameron Green Stars As Australia Sweep Series Against Scotland In Edinburgh - In Pics
  2. Happy Birthday Shubman Gill
  3. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, And Other Details
  4. SCO Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Australia Ease To Series Sweep Of Scotland
  5. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Dhananjaya De Silva, Kamindu Mandis Frustrate England On Day Two
Football News
  1. Igor Stimac Vs AIFF: Former Indian Football Team Coach Is Set To Receive His Settlement Dues - Report
  2. Portugal Boss Roberto Martinez: Cristiano Ronaldo's 900 Goals An Inspiration For Future Generations
  3. Rodri 'Will Have To Start Playing', Says Spain Boss Luis De La Fuente
  4. Carlo Ancelotti To Continue Coaching 'Until The Fire Dies Down'
  5. Arsenal 1-0 Rosenborg, UEFA Women's Champions League: Frida Maanum's Heroics Lead to Victory
Tennis News
  1. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 2 In Pics: De Silva, Mendis Lead Sri Lanka Revival
  2. US Open: Sabalenka Lands Her Third Grand Slam - In Pics
  3. US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Topples Jessica Pegula In Flushing Meadows Thriller
  4. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka
  5. US Open 2024: Semi-Finalist Jack Draper Feels He Belongs At Highest Level
Hockey News
  1. Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India Vs China On TV And Online
  2. Asian Champions Trophy Preview: India Look to Start Fresh After Olympic Bronze, Eye Title Defence
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  4. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  5. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country

Trending Stories

National News
  1. After Russia, Italy Turns To India To 'Resolve' Russia-Ukraine Conflict| Understanding New Delhi's Stance
  2. Kolkata Rape & Murder: CBI Alleges Sandip Ghosh Of Operating Criminal Nexus, Secretly Hiring Staff At RG Kar | Top Points
  3. Deep Dive | Episode 17 | Uttar Pradesh Social Media Policy
  4. Hundreds Of Prisoners In Limbo As Rajasthan Govt Allots Open Jail Land To Hospital
  5. Is Sub-Classification Of Dalits A Necessary Tool Or A Divisive Force?
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured After Shooting At Kentuck I-75 Highway | Manhunt On
  2. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  3. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  4. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  5. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
World News
  1. UK, Ireland See 'Moment Of Reset' After Years Of Tensions Caused By Brexit | Revisiting Britain's Exit From EU
  2. Typhoon Yagi Leaves Trail Of Death & Destruction In China, Vietnam | Top Points
  3. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured After Shooting At Kentuck I-75 Highway | Manhunt On
  4. Will The 'God Of Chaos' Asteroid Hit Earth? New Study Reveals Shocking Possibility | Explained
  5. China Ends International Adoption Program, Leaving Hundreds Of US Families In Limbo | Here's Why
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs