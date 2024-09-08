Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis bats during day two of the Third Rothesay Men's Test match between England and Sri Lanka in London.
Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva bats during day two of the Third Rothesay Men's Test match between England and Sri Lanka in London.
Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva reacts during day two of the Third Rothesay Men's Test match between England and Sri Lanka in London.
England's Olly Stone celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews during day two of the Third Rothesay Men's Test match between England and Sri Lanka in London, England.
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis bats during day two of the Third Rothesay Men's Test match between England and Sri Lanka in London, England.
England's Josh Hull, center, runs between the wickets as he bats during day two of the Third Rothesay Men's Test match between England and Sri Lanka in London, England.
Sri Lanka's Milan Rathnayake takes the catch to dismiss England's Gus Atkinson during day two of the Third Rothesay Men's Test match at The Kia Oval, London.
Sri Lanka's Vishwa Fernando, front right, celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jamie Smith during day two of the Third Rothesay Men's Test match between England and Sri Lanka in London, England.
England's Ollie Pope batting during day two of the Third Rothesay Men's Test match between England and Sri Lanka in London, England.