ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 2 In Pics: De Silva, Mendis Lead Sri Lanka Revival

Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis led a Sri Lanka fightback against England on day two of the third and final test at the Oval on Saturday. Sri Lanka was 93-5 in reply to England’s 325 when De Silva and Mendis combined for 118 to the end of a day shortened by bad light. De Silva, 64 not out, and Mendis, 54 not out, repaired Sri Lanka to 211-5, trailing England by 114 runs. Bad light meant England could utilise only spin after tea, and there was only one concrete chance to part the Sri Lankan duo and debutant Josh Hull shelled it. Shoaib Bashir drew a mis-hit from De Silva and the ball sailed straight to the newcomer, who made a mess of a regulation chance as it squirmed to the floor. England went wicketless in the evening gloom, with 17 overs of spin split between Bashir, Dan Lawrence and Joe Root, and will relish the chance to unleash Hull and his fellow seamers under brighter skies on Sunday.