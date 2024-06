Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024: Mumbai's Dabbawalas Support Team India - In Pics

With the Indian cricket team all set to gear up for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies, fans have been prepping up in style to support their favourite 'Men In Blue'. Amongst them are the Mumbai's Dabbawalas, who are known to be the heart and soul of the city. They were snapped wearing the Indian kit as they went about with their usual business of delivering tiffin all across the City of Dreams. Check some of the best snapshots of the dabbawalas as they back their favourite team ahead of the WC.