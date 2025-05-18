Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Highlights, IPL 2025: PBKS Win By 10 Runs

Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals Captain): "It kind of ran away from us. We couldn't have asked for a better start but couldn't carry on the momentum that we got in the powerplay.



[Was the total chaseable?] It was gettable with the type of outfield and wicket we had today. The power hitters we have, it looked like a gettable total.



[What went wrong?] It's a bit hard to nail it down to 1 or 2 things. We just had to get the job done. Some couple of experienced guys have to do the job but the competition we have in IPL, we are trying our best but things are not falling in place. Lots of improvements need to be done for the next season.



[On the last remaining game] We can't try much. We just have to win the game and maybe try a few options which we have not tried this season keeping the next year in mind.