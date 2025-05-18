Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Highlights, IPL 2025: PBKS Win By 10 Runs

Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Where To Watch
The boradcast of RR vs PBKS match will be available on Star Sports network and live streaming on JioHotstar.
Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Match Timing
The RR vs PBKS match will be played on Sunday at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur with match set to kick off at 3:30 PM.
Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Highlights, IPL 2025: Weather Report
Jaipur is expected to sizzle at around 40°C on Sunday afternoon, with humidity levels hovering near 20%. There is a 36% chance of rain and overcast skies are expected, although the match is likely to go ahead without interruption. Players will have to contend with the heat, and conditions may test stamina and concentration.
Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Highlights, IPL 2025: Head To Head
Total matches played: 29
RR won: 17
PBKS won: 12
No result: 0
At Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Total matches played: 6
RR won: 5
PBKS won: 1
Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Highlights, IPL 2025: Toss!
Punjab Kings win the toss and elect to bat first against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Highlights, IPL 2025: Playing XIs And Impact Substitutes
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact Substitutes: Harpreet Brar, Pravin Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Musheer Khan
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (capt, wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Impact Substitites: Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Ashok Sharma, Kunal Rathore
Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Highlights, IPL 2025: Kick Off
Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya open for Punjab Kings as Fazalhaq Farooqi takes the charge of new ball.
Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Highlights, IPL 2025: Farooqi leaks 11 runs
Expensive start from Farooqi as he concedes 11 runs in the opening over of the match.
Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Highlights, IPL 2025: PBKS 19/1 (2)
Superb effort from Shimron Hetmyer at mid-off gives Rajasthan Royals an early breakthrough! Deshpande strikes in just the second over with a 132.2 kph delivery that grips the surface and nips back in. Arya, looking to drive through the covers, mistimes it badly and skies it high off the bat. Hetmyer sprints and dives full length to his right, pulling off a stunning catch. A sharp start for the Royals with Deshpande drawing first blood.
Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Highlights, IPL 2025:PBKS 34/2 (3)
Kwena Maphaka continues to find the IPL a challenging stage. After an expensive outing last season—conceding 89 runs in just six overs across two games—the young South African pacer had a tough start again, giving away 15 runs in his first over. However, he managed to strike back immediately, cleaning up debutant Mitch Owen for a duck to bring some relief. A mixed bag for Maphaka, but a timely wicket nonetheless.
Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Highlights, IPL 2025: PBKS 48/3 (5)
Tushar Deshpande’s persistence paid off in dramatic fashion as a lone appeal from him resulted in a breakthrough via DRS. Prabhsimran Singh’s attempted flick found the faintest edge, confirmed only after Deshpande’s animated plea persuaded Rajasthan Royals to review. Even keeper Sanju Samson looked unsure, collecting the ball with little reaction. But the third umpire ruled in Deshpande’s favour. Playing his first game since April 24, Deshpande—who had just five wickets in eight matches—bowled with renewed energy and sharp bounce, showing great rhythm early on.
Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Highlights, IPL 2025: PBKS 88/3 (9)
Nehal Wadhera has emerged as a smart middle-order pick for Punjab Kings, consistently injecting momentum with his aggressive approach—six of his ten knocks this season have come at a strike rate above 150. Equally effective against spin and pace, Wadhera has only lacked that one defining big innings, something he has the time to craft today.
Partnering him, Shreyas Iyer has also been in red-hot form, striking at a career-best 177 in IPL 2025, significantly up from his 146 last season. However, Rajasthan Royals finally got it right with the new ball—claiming three wickets in the powerplay for only the third time this season, and coincidentally, both instances came against PBKS. Their usual struggle upfront, with five wicketless powerplays in 13 games, has played a big role in their early exit from playoff contention.
Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Highlights, IPL 2025: PBKS 134/4 (13)
Nehal Wadhera showcased his class against spin with two exquisite strokes that highlighted his growing confidence. In the 10th over, he picked Wanindu Hasaranga's googly early and drove it straight down the ground with a crisp bat swing. An over later, he read the legbreak perfectly and slog-swept it over midwicket with authority. Even as PBKS lost their captain in between, Wadhera remained unfazed, displaying poise under pressure. He did, however, get a life on 48 when he misread another googly and offered a return catch, which Hasaranga failed to grab but went on to smash 25 balls century.
Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Highlights, IPL 2025: 170/5 (16.4)
Nehal Wadhera’s fine innings comes to an end as he holes out in the deep after reaching his highest T20 score of 70. The left-hander had just launched a six, but in trying to continue the momentum, he mistimed one straight to Shimron Hetmyer at deep midwicket — Hetmyer’s second catch of the evening. It’s a wicket against the run of play, handed to Akash Madhwal, who picks up his first scalp. Wadhera’s composed yet aggressive knock gave PBKS crucial stability in the middle, and though it ends abruptly, it was a statement innings.
Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Highlights, IPL 2025
Shashank Singh once again showcased his calm finishing prowess as PBKS tore into the bowling between overs 16 and 18, smashing eight boundaries in just 16 deliveries. Kwena Maphaka bore the brunt in the 18th, while Fazalhaq Farooqi was dispatched in the 17th by a surging Shashank, who accelerated from 11 off 10 to 40 off 20 in no time. His shot selection reflected sharp game awareness — one four came from a deft dab past a vacant third man, exploiting the field perfectly. The six was a calculated strike down the ground to a ball in the slot. Cool-headed and precise, Shashank continues to grow into the finisher's role with remarkable maturity.
Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Highlights, IPL 2025: PBKS Post 219/5 (20)
Punjab Kings have pulled off a remarkable turnaround to post 219/5 — the highest IPL total in Jaipur — despite a disastrous start that saw their top three dismissed inside four overs. Tushar Deshpande’s early strikes had RR on top at 34/3, but Nehal Wadhera (70 off 37) and Shreyas Iyer (30) resurrected the innings with a brisk partnership. Wadhera continued the charge before Shashank Singh took over with a sensational unbeaten 59, guiding PBKS to a flourish. Azmatullah Omarzai chipped in with a fiery cameo, and the last four overs yielded a staggering 72 runs — PBKS’s second-best death-overs showing this season.
Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Highlights, IPL 2025: Shreyas goes out Brar comes in
Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has been subbed out with spinner Harpreet Brar.
Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Highlights, IPL 2025: RR Kick Off Start
The Rajasthan Royals opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi take the crease. Arshdeep Singh will take the new ball.
Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Highlights, IPL 2025: RR 22/0 (1)
Yashasvi Jaiswal came out all guns blazing, making his intentions clear from the very first ball. He hammered Arshdeep Singh for 22 runs in the opening over — the most expensive first over of IPL 2025. With crisp timing and fearless strokeplay, Jaiswal turned the heat on Punjab Kings early, giving Rajasthan Royals the perfect head start in their massive chase.
Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Highlights, IPL 2025: RR 67/0 (4)
Rajasthan Royals have exploded out of the blocks, racing to 67 for 0 in just four overs — 60 of those in boundaries. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in destructive mood, but it’s young Vaibhav Suryavanshi who continues to steal the spotlight. Backed by skipper Sanju Samson and now trusted with the opening slot, the 14-year-old is showing maturity beyond his years. That record-breaking century in his third IPL match wasn’t a fluke — he’s proving he belongs.
Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Highlights, IPL 2025: RR 89/1 (6)
Rajasthan Royals unleashed carnage in the powerplay, racking up a record 89 runs — their highest ever in IPL history. A staggering 86 of those came through boundaries as Yashasvi Jaiswal led the onslaught. The left-hander’s blistering start has also propelled him to the top of the run charts, donning the Orange Cap with 512 runs and still going strong.
Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Highlights, IPL 2025: RR 119/3 (11)
Yashasvi Jaiswal's blazing 25-ball stay at the crease ended with a fatigued shot — a rare lapse in an otherwise electric innings that burned bright but brief. His ferocious tempo, marked by a boundary nearly every 2.5 balls, was unsustainable for long, and eventually, the intensity got the better of him. With Jaiswal gone, Punjab Kings found a way back as Harpreet Brar applied the brakes with his tight spell. Azmatullah Omarzai added to the momentum shift by dismissing Sanju Samson for just 20, cutting short the RR skipper’s comeback and opening a window of opportunity for PBKS.
Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Highlights, IPL 2025: RR 165/4 (16)
Harpreet Brar caps off a superb spell by removing the dangerous Riyan Parag in his final over. Just when Parag seemed to be finding his rhythm with two towering sixes off Omarzai, Brar pulled him back to earth with a smart change in pace and trajectory. The ball skidded low off the surface, catching Parag off guard as he shaped up for a pull on the back foot, only to mistime it. Brar finishes with outstanding figures of 4-0-22-3, a spell full of control and guile. Shimron Hetmyer walks in under pressure, and Brar greets him with a surprise bouncer — a fitting end to a crafty performance.
RR need 55 off 24
Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Highlights, IPL 2025: RR 190/5 (18)
Shimron Hetmyer's tough season as a finisher continues, falling for a sluggish 11 off 12 balls in a high-pressure chase. Among the 28 batters with at least 50 runs in the death overs this IPL, his strike rate of 151 is the fifth-lowest — a stark reminder of how he's struggled to close out games. With Hetmyer gone, the onus is now on Dhruv Jurel, who has battled his own inconsistencies but is holding fort with a composed 41 off 25. Rajasthan Royals still need 39 off 16, and Shubham Dubey, coming in as the Impact Sub, now faces a steep task alongside Jurel to pull off a miracle.
Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Highlights, IPL 2025: RR 198/5 (19)
RR need 22 of last over.
Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Highlights, IPL 2025: RR 209/7 (20) lost by 10 runs
The IPL resumed with the echoes of farewells still fresh, but it was the fearless flair of youth that lit up the evening. Yashasvi Jaiswal and 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi unleashed carnage at the top, stitching together a 76-run stand where an astonishing 74 runs came in boundaries. Yet, despite that dream start, Rajasthan Royals fell short, losing by 10 runs in a thrilling chase. For Punjab Kings, the win propels them to 17 points — not officially through to the playoffs just yet, but with momentum and form on their side, qualification now seems all but inevitable.
Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Highlights, IPL 2025
Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals Captain): "It kind of ran away from us. We couldn't have asked for a better start but couldn't carry on the momentum that we got in the powerplay.
[Was the total chaseable?] It was gettable with the type of outfield and wicket we had today. The power hitters we have, it looked like a gettable total.
[What went wrong?] It's a bit hard to nail it down to 1 or 2 things. We just had to get the job done. Some couple of experienced guys have to do the job but the competition we have in IPL, we are trying our best but things are not falling in place. Lots of improvements need to be done for the next season.
[On the last remaining game] We can't try much. We just have to win the game and maybe try a few options which we have not tried this season keeping the next year in mind.
Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Highlights, IPL 2025
Marco Jansen (PBKS): "It definitely felt very tight. The ball was flying everywhere. It was just about staying in the game and not let them get away just like they did in the first 6 overs.
[Chat between overs] It was just about 2 or 3 good overs to bring the required rate up. It was about not conceding as many boundaries as we did in the first 6 overs. We did that quite well in the middle and we finished well at the back end.
[Sharpness of mind and skills in trying certain things] I went away for a couple of days before coming back here. Personally the body feels good. Getting a small break before coming back here definitely helps out a lot of mental things. Coming back here was just all about trying to find my feet a little bit and then whenever the team needed me, just try and step up just as everyone has been doing."
That's A Wrap!
That's all from the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings match, where PBKS managed to clinch 10 runs victory to inch closer to playoffs spot.
Do follow our other blog and match updates.