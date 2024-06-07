Cricket

Netherlands Vs South Africa, Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 16: When, Where To Watch

Here's all you need to know about the Netherlands Vs South Africa, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match

X | Netherlands Cricket
Photo: X | Netherlands Cricket
info_icon

South Africa and Netherlands, both the teams having tasted victory in their opening match are clashing against each other on June 8, Saturday, in New York in match number 16 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. One of them will have to face defeat, ending the winning momentum. ( Preview | More Cricket News)

South Africa kicked off their campaign with a 6-wicket easy victory against Sri Lanka chasing the target of just 78 runs. However, the opponents in their upcoming match is no ordinary team, it is the same team who gave the Proteas scars in the 2023 ODI World Cup with 38-run defeat. Yet, this is another reason why the Aiden Markram-led side could prove to be an unstoppable force. They have revenge in mind.

Meanwhile, Netherlands riding high on their victory in the opening match are resolute to continue their winning streak. Chasing the target of 107 runs against Nepal the Scott Edwards-led side won the match by 6 wickets. Rather than the batters, the bowlers of the team shone bright and led the charge with both Tim Prinkle and Logan Van Beek taking 3 wickets each.

Here's all you need to know about the Netherlands Vs South Africa, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match:

When and where will the Netherlands Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?


The Netherlands Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Saturday, June 8 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium

What is the scheduled start time for the Netherlands Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match?


The Netherlands Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match is slated to begin at 8:00 PM pm IST.

Where to watch Netherlands Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?


In India, Netherlands Vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

Live streaming of the T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.

For global telecast details, click here.

Netherlands Vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squads:

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, ⁠⁠Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi. Travelling reserve: Ryan Klein.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Insult': SP, Congress On RLD's Jayant Chaudhary Not Getting Seat On Stage In NDA Meet
  2. Ensure No Untoward Incidents Related To Hoarding Collapse Happen: SC To Railways And Mumbai Civic Body
  3. After Setback In LS Polls, AAP Now Focuses On Delhi Assembly Elections
  4. Day In Pics: June 07, 2024
  5. Can Exit Polls Predict Election Results? Does It Only Wield Stock Market Boom?
Entertainment News
  1. Kartik Aaryan On Why He Didn't Renew Contract With Fairness Cream Brand: I Understood That It Could Be Wrong
  2. 'Gullak 4's Sunita Rajwar On Why She Took A Break From Acting Once: I Decided I’ll Not Play A Maid Anymore
  3. From ‘Gullak 4’ To ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, Five OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend
  4. ‘MasterChef India Tamil’: Akash Muralidharan Crowned The Ultimate Winner
  5. 'Hello, I’m Dolly': Dolly Parton Takes Center Stage With New Broadway Musical Based On Her Life
Sports News
  1. F1 2024: Lewis Hamilton Believes Mercedes 'Not Far Away' After Upgrades
  2. Belgium At UEFA Euro: 'It's All About Group Spirit' - Tedesco After Sticking With 25-Man Squad
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Organizers Unveil Display Of Five Olympic Rings Mounted On Eiffel Tower
  4. Canada Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup Live Score: CAN Lose Two Wickets After Put Into Bat In New York
  5. Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr Is The Best Player In The World, Says Brazilian Ronaldo
World News
  1. National Donut Day Deals: How To Score Freebies And Discounts From Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, Tim Hortons And More!
  2. Rishi Sunak 'Apologises' For Leaving D-Day Celebrations Early; UK Foreign Secy, Veterans Minister Back Him
  3. 'Hello, I’m Dolly': Dolly Parton Takes Center Stage With New Broadway Musical Based On Her Life
  4. Los Angeles YouTuber Alex Choi Faces Explosives Charges Over Helicopter Fireworks Stunt Targeting Lamborghini
  5. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Detain At Least 9 UN Staffers For Unspecified Reasons, Says Officials
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  8. NDA Meeting LIVE Updates: PM Modi Meets President Murmu, Stakes Claim To Form Government