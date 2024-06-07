Netherlands Vs South Africa, Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 16: When, Where To Watch

South Africa kicked off their campaign with a 6-wicket easy victory against Sri Lanka chasing the target of just 78 runs. However, the opponents in their upcoming match is no ordinary team, it is the same team who gave the Proteas scars in the 2023 ODI World Cup with 38-run defeat. Yet, this is another reason why the Aiden Markram-led side could prove to be an unstoppable force. They have revenge in mind.