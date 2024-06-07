Netherlands Vs South Africa, Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 16: When, Where To Watch

South Africa and Netherlands, both the teams having tasted victory in their opening match are clashing against each other on June 8, Saturday, in New York in match number 16 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. One of them will have to face defeat, ending the winning momentum. ( Preview | More Cricket News)
South Africa kicked off their campaign with a 6-wicket easy victory against Sri Lanka chasing the target of just 78 runs. However, the opponents in their upcoming match is no ordinary team, it is the same team who gave the Proteas scars in the 2023 ODI World Cup with 38-run defeat. Yet, this is another reason why the Aiden Markram-led side could prove to be an unstoppable force. They have revenge in mind.
Meanwhile, Netherlands riding high on their victory in the opening match are resolute to continue their winning streak. Chasing the target of 107 runs against Nepal the Scott Edwards-led side won the match by 6 wickets. Rather than the batters, the bowlers of the team shone bright and led the charge with both Tim Prinkle and Logan Van Beek taking 3 wickets each.
Here's all you need to know about the Netherlands Vs South Africa, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match:
When and where will the Netherlands Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?
The Netherlands Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Saturday, June 8 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
What is the scheduled start time for the Netherlands Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match?
The Netherlands Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match is slated to begin at 8:00 PM pm IST.
Where to watch Netherlands Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?
In India, Netherlands Vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
Live streaming of the T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.
Netherlands Vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squads:
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi. Travelling reserve: Ryan Klein.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.