Two games, two tense last-ball finishes. The Women's Premier League 2024 is keeping viewers hooked, right from the get go. Sajeevan Sajana's last-ball six and Asha Sobhana's magnificent fifer headlined the first two duels. Will another unheralded player steal the show tonight? We will find out soon enough. Stay tuned for the live scores and updates of all the action from the Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women, WPL 2024 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)
After a day's rest, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI Women will take the field again for their second game of the season. Up against them are Beth Mooney's Gujarat Giants, who will be kicking off their campaign with this match.
4 Runs From 17th Over
Hayley Matthews came to bowl the 17th over of the innings and she conceded just four runs off it. Tanuja Kanwar and Kathryn Bryce are taking the match to the final overs now.
GG - 97/7 (17)
Kerr Gets Two In A Over!
Amelia Kerr first removed set batter Ashleigh Gardener and then Sneh Rana to make Gujarat Giants seven down. Kathryn Bryce is accompanying Tanuja Kanwar at the crease.
GG - 82/7 (14)
Ismail Gets Mooney
Mooney had planned the scoop; it was the slower ball from Ismail down the leg, nothing ball, and a tiny edge on the shot, so Yastika dived to her right to catch it low. Ismail strikes with her first ball upon her comeback.
GG - 64/5 (11)
Phoebe Litchfield Falls
Phoebe Litchfield fails to impress on her debut! She utilises her feet, and Nat Sciver-Brunt bowls an off-cutter on a full length on the offside. She attempts to hurl it past the line, but the ball touches the outer half of her bat and flies to the short third. The fielder goes to her right, gets low, and securely pouches it.
GG - 43/3 (6)
Ismail Gets Deol
Harleen Deol has been declared LBW, but she decided to reconsider after consulting with her skipper! It was a length ball that came in quickly from around off; Deol attempted to tuck it over but was smacked on the front pad above the knee roll. UltraEdge comes into action, displaying a flat line. Ball-tracking enters the scene and returns three reds. Hitting the top of the leg. GG is in trouble, and they have also lost their review.
GG - 18/2 (3)
Ismail Removes Veda!
Gujarat Giants started their batting with Veda Krishnamurthy and captain Beth Mooney. Shabnim Ismail opened the attack with bowling. She trapped Veda in front of the wicket, and the Umpire also gave that Out. Veda reviewed, but it appeared three reds and Gujarat lost their first wicket and a review in the first over. Harleen Deol is the new batter.
GG - 4/1 (1)
Pitch Report
Tonight's pitch is a new one, thus the dimensions are changed. 57m square on one side and 52m on the other. The longest pocket is 67-68 metres. There is a nice layer of grass on the surface, but below it is dry. It might be difficult for batters to decide whether to go full speed or keep an eye out. Overall, it appears to be a decent surface. The grass coverage is patchy, which may result in some inconsistent bounce.
Toss Update
Mumbai Indians Women have won the toss and have opted to field
Teams:
Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w/c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Kathryn Bryce, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh
Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque
Squads
Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk/c), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Tarannum Pathan, Kathryn Bryce, Lauren Cheatle.
Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur.
Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have faced off twice before, in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League. Mumbai had emerged as the dominant victors on both occasions. In the first clash, Harmanpreet's team bowled out Gujarat for a lowly total of 64 to register a whopping 143-run win in the WPL 2023 season-opener. The second encounter saw Mumbai come up trumps by 55 runs, a performance that was eventually followed by the team lifting the trophy.