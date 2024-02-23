Not for nothing do wise folk say that no success comes overnight, and every achievement is years in the making. Akash Deep made a dream Test debut on Friday, February 23, dislodging the English top-order comprising the in-form Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley in the first hour. But there were many an obstacle, and years of struggle that eventually brought him to the forefront of elite cricketing conversations. (Scorecard | More Cricket News)

Mindful of the toil and the people who helped make it happen, the Bengal pacer called up his mother Laduma Devi on the eve of the fourth Test in Ranchi. Unaware of the delightful news she was about to receive, Laduma Devi was busy supervising the construction of their family home in Baddi village of Bihar's Rohtas district when she got the call.