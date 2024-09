Cricket

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Bangladeshi Players Sweat It Out Ahead Of Series Opener - In Pics

Bangladesh players hit the ground ahead of the first Test against India, sweating it out under the sun in Chennai. Led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh enter the series high on confidence after earning their first ever win and maiden series win against Pakistan in Pakistan. The Bangladeshi side will have high hopes from their bowlers who did well against Pakistan and the batting will be dependent on the veteran Mushfiqur Rahim and wicket-keeper batter Litton Das.