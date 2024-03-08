Afghanistan Vs Ireland, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Afghanistan achieved a remarkable victory in the first ODI match, defeating Ireland by 35 runs. The standout performance came from wicketkeeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored an impressive 121 runs off 117 balls. He was supported by opener Ibrahim Zadran, who contributed 60 runs off 93 balls. Together, the batters helped Afghanistan reach a total of 310/5. Besides, the outstanding bowling performance of Fazalhaq Farooqi played a crucial role in the game, bringing down Ireland's key player, Locran Tucker.

Losing the toss and batting first, Hashmatullah Shahidi's men managed to restrict Ireland to 257/8, securing a lead in the 3-match ODI series. This victory also served as revenge for Afghans previous defeat in the one-off test day 3 match by 6 wickets.