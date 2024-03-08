Afghanistan Vs Ireland, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Afghanistan, currently leading the ongoing One-Day International series against Ireland by 1-0 are gearing up to take on Paul Stirling's men for their second clash at the same venue at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on March 8, Friday. (More Cricket News)
Afghanistan achieved a remarkable victory in the first ODI match, defeating Ireland by 35 runs. The standout performance came from wicketkeeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored an impressive 121 runs off 117 balls. He was supported by opener Ibrahim Zadran, who contributed 60 runs off 93 balls. Together, the batters helped Afghanistan reach a total of 310/5. Besides, the outstanding bowling performance of Fazalhaq Farooqi played a crucial role in the game, bringing down Ireland's key player, Locran Tucker.
Losing the toss and batting first, Hashmatullah Shahidi's men managed to restrict Ireland to 257/8, securing a lead in the 3-match ODI series. This victory also served as revenge for Afghans previous defeat in the one-off test day 3 match by 6 wickets.
On the contrary, Ireland despite losing the match, didn't miss the chance to impress their fans in the first ODI against Afghanistan. Although they only managed to score 275 runs, they did so while displaying an impressive innings of 138 runs by Harry Tector. In addition, Locran Tucker was also close to reaching a century but was dismissed at 85. Theo van Woerkom's 3 wickets took the spotlight at a time in the match.
When Afghanistan Vs Ireland 2nd ODI match will be played?
The second ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played on March 9, Saturday, 2024 at 5:00 PM IST at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.
Where to watch Afghanistan Vs Ireland, 2nd ODI match?
The Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI fixture will not be telecasted live in India.
However, the live streaming online of Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI will be available on the FanCode app and website for fans to witness the action
Afghanistan Vs Ireland ODI Squads:
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Noor Ahmad, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Fazal Haq Farooqi, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Riaz Hassan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Farid Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Bilal Sami, Ibrahim Zadran, Naveed Zadran
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Foster, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young