British Grand Prix Horror Crash: Halo Saves Chinese F1 Driver Zhou Guanyu In One Of The Biggest Accidents - VIDEO

Chinese F1 driver Zhou Guanyu was involved in a terrifying crash at the British Grand Prix 2022. Watch the video footage here.

Zhou Guanyu was reportedly speaking and was being transported to the medical center at Silverstone.
Zhou Guanyu was reportedly speaking and was being transported to the medical center at Silverstone. Composite: Screengrabs

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 9:14 pm

In what many termed as one of the biggest crashes in Formula One history, Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu's car was flipped, then sent skittering upside down to the fencing even as frightened fans ran for cover. (More Sports News)

The horror crash happened in the first lap of the British Grand Prix 2022 at Silverstone. The race was red-flagged and moments later Mercedes' George Russell, one of the drivers involved in the crash, sprinted from his car to check on Zhou.

Here's the footage of the crash:

There was nothing much left of the Zhou's Alfa Romeo, but the lone Chinese driver in F1 was reportedly conscious and speaking. The 23-year-old from Shanghai was later transported to the medical center at Silverstone.

Mercedes driver Russell appeared to be hit from behind at the start and was knocked into Zhou, whose car went flying across a gravel trap and over a tire wall into the retaining fence.

The car was skidding on the “halo” which protects the driver’s head.

FIA, the governing body for F1, said Zhou and Williams driver Alexander Albon were being medically evaluated. Albon had spun into the pit wall.

"Both drivers were conscious and will be evaluated at the medical center. Further updates will be given in due course,” the FIA said.

Here's the grid for the restart: 1- Carlos Sainz, Ferrari; 2 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull; 3 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari; 4 - Sergio Perez, Red Bull; 5 -  Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes; 6 - Lando Norris, McLaren; 7 - Fernando Alonso, Alpine; 8 - Nicholas Latifi, Williams; 9 - Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri; 10 - Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo; 11 - Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri; 12 - Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren; 13 - Esteban Ocon, Alpine; 14 - Kevin Magnussen, Haas; 15 - Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin; 16 - Mick Schumacher, Haas; 17 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin.

Earlier in the day, Formula 2 drivers Roy Nissany and Dennis Hauger collided at Silverstone in another frightening crash. Hauger's car was sent airborne towards Nissany and landed on top of his vehicle.

Both the drivers escaped unhurt with the Halo saving the life of Nissany.

Halo is the cockpit-fixed safety device introduced controversially to Formula 1 and Formula 2 in 2018.

