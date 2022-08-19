Bangladesh At Asia Cup 2022: How Does Shakib Al Hasan-Led Squad Look Like, Key Players, Full Schedule

Bangladesh will have a new captain and a brand-new coach when they begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign next week. While premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has already been named captain for the continental competition, former India cricketer Sridharan Sriram as their coach. (More Cricket News)

Although Bangladesh Cricket Board is yet to put out anything officially, a report in ‘The Daily Star’ newspaper quoted a BCB director, who confirmed Sriram’s appointment. Sriram, who played eight ODIs for India, had also served as Australia’s spin bowling coach.

Bangladesh endured a tough tour of Zimbabwe recently losing both the ODI and T20 series by identical 1-2 margins. While ever-dependable Litton Das missed out due to injury, Shakib will have the company of several key players in Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Ebadat Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin in UAE.

While Saifuddin returned to the national T20 setup after an absence of close to 10 months, Rahman found his place for the first time since 2019 in the shortest format of the game. Saifuddin last played for Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup last year where he was ruled out midway due to a back injury.

The tournament was originally scheduled to take place in 2022 but had to be postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic Sri Lanka was due to host the rescheduled tournament but with the economic and political crisis going in the island country, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) shifted the six-team competition to the United Arab Emirates.

However, Sri Lanka Cricket remains as the host of the tournament. Started in 1984, the Asia Cup used to be played in ODI format until 2016 when the tournament was played for the first time in the shortest format of the game – as a preparation for the T20 World Cup a month after.

The Asia Cup 2022 will be the second time the competition will be played in T20 format – once again seen a pre-cursor to the T20 World Cup in Australia later in the year.

Bangladesh’s Asia Cup Record

Bangladesh have been a part of 13 Asia Cup tournaments (12 in ODI format and 1 in T20s) but never won the title. Their best performances came in 2012, 2018 (ODIs) and 2016 (T20s) editions when they finished runners-up on all these occasions.

Key Players To Watch Out For

Shakib Al Hasan: No matter whatever tournament Bangladesh play, Shakib Al Hasan will always be the player to watch out for. Not because of his stats with both bat and ball, but because the experience and skill Shakib brings on the table. Shakib opted out of the Zimbabwe tour but in the preceding T20 series against West Indies, the left-hander scored a 29, 68 not out and 5.

Mosaddek Hossain: Another player to watch out for is spinner Mosaddek Hossain. The right-arm off-break bowler had already left his presence felt against Zimbabwe with a five-wicket haul and finished with seven wickets in three T20s. A middle-order batter, Mosaddek is also capable of playing innings-holding knocks and Bangladesh would count on him too.

Bangladesh Squad For Asia Cup 2022

Shakib Al Hasan (C), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmud Ullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed.

Bangladesh’s Asia Cup 2022 Fixtures

In Asia Cup 2022, Bangladesh find themselves in Group B against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side will begin their campaign on August 30 against Afghanistan before they take on the Islanders on September 1.

How To Watch Asia Cup 2022 In India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcast rights of Asia Cup 2022 in India. The Star Sports channels will live telecast the Asia Cup 2022 cricket tournament in India while Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the whole competition.