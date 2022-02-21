BAN Vs AFG: Shakib Al Hasan Returns For Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan T20I Series

Bangladesh on Monday announced a 14-man squad for the two-match T20 International series against Afghanistan. The series will mark the return of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the shortest format for the national team. (More Cricket News)

Shakib, 34, missed Bangladesh's most recent T20I series against Pakistan last year due to injury. Bangladesh lost the three-match series 0-3 and they are currently on an eight-match losing streak. Shakib's return will boost the team.

Bangladesh selectors have also recalled Mushfiqur Rahim Liton Kumar Das for the series, which will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on March 3 and 5 after the three ODIs in Chattogram.

Uncapped players Munim Shahriar and Yasir Ali have also been included in the squad after their impressive performances in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2021-22.

Opening batter Shahriar made 178 runs in six matches for Fortune Barishal, a strike rate of 152. The Shakib-led Barishal lost to Comilla Victorians in the final by one run.

Yasir Ali, who was already named in Bangladesh's ODI squad for the Afghanistan series, scored 219 runs in 11 BPL matches for Khulna Tigers at a strike rate of 139.49.

Nurul Hasan Sohan, Akbar Ali, Shamim Patwari, Aminul Islam Biplob, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Saif Hasan are the players dropped from the squad that played against Pakistan.

Bangladesh squad: Mahmudullah (C), Liton Das, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Naim Sheikh.

Afghanistan will be led by Mohammad Nabi in the T20Is.

Afghanistan squad: Mohammad Nabi (c), Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Nijat Masoud, Qais Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Usman Ghani.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Head-to-head

Bangladesh and Afghanistan have played six T20Is so far, with the former winning only two -- their first and last meetings, both at home. Afghanistan have won the remaining four, including a one-run victory in 2018.

Overall, Bangladesh have played 123 T20Is. They have won 43 and lost 78. There were two no results. And they are on an eight-match losing spree.

Afghanistan have won 60 of their 89 T20I matches played so far. But they have lost the last two outings, to superior sides India and New Zealand in the 2021 World Cup.

Live streaming of Afghanistan's tour of Bangladesh 2022 will be available on FanCode. Both the BAN vs AFG T20I matches start at 2:30 PM IST/ 3:00 PM local.