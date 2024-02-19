Sports

Asian Indoor Athletics Championships: India's Gulveer Singh Wins Gold In Men's 3000m Race

Gulveer clocked 8 minute 07.48 seconds to finish on top of podium in the non Olympic athletics event

PTI
February 19, 2024

Indian sprinter Gulveer Singh. Photo: X/SportsArena1234
Gulveer Singh fetched India's fourth gold medal in the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships as he won the 3000m final race on the concluding day of competitions. (Daily Sports Blog | More Sports News)

Gulveer clocked 8 minute 07.48 seconds to finish on top of podium in the non Olympic athletics event. Keneshbekov Nursultan (8:08.85) of Kyrgystan and Jalil Naseri (8:09.39) of Iran took the silver and bronze respectively.

Earlier in the day, Ankita won a silver medal in women's 3000m race with a time of 9:26.22.

Ace shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji and Harmilan Bains (1500m) had won a gold each on the first day of competitions on Saturday. Toor and Yarraji had smashed their own national records.

India ended the championships with four gold and one silver. The country had won one gold, six silver and one bronze in the last edition in Astana, Kazakhstan.

