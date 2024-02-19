Asian Indoor Athletics Championships: India's Gulveer Singh Wins Gold In Men's 3000m Race

Gulveer clocked 8 minute 07.48 seconds to finish on top of podium in the non Olympic athletics event. Keneshbekov Nursultan (8:08.85) of Kyrgystan and Jalil Naseri (8:09.39) of Iran took the silver and bronze respectively.

Earlier in the day, Ankita won a silver medal in women's 3000m race with a time of 9:26.22.