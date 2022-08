Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Team Highs And Lows, Best Individual Performances - Stats Preview

Sri Lanka will begin their Twenty-20 Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Afghanistan with a Group B match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday (August 27). (More Cricket News)

Afghanistan who played 99 Twenty-20 Internationals before this Asia Cup, will become the 12th team to complete a century of Twenty-20 International matches.

It will be the first encounter between the two teams in Asia Cup and the second in Twenty-20 International cricket.

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by 6 wickets with 7 balls remaining in the first meeting at Kolkata, on March 17, 2016. Batting first Afghanistan made 153 for seven in 20 overs. They recovered brilliantly from a poor start, scoring 106 runs in their last 10 overs to set a challenging target of 154. They bowled with skill and intelligence to claw back into the match after Tillakaratne Dilshan and Dinesh Chandimal had given Sri Lanka a bright start: 41 for 0 in five overs. A calmly compiled 56-ball 83 from Tillakaratne Dilshan steered Sri Lanka to a heart-rate-steadying six-wicket.

Asia Cup T20 In Figures

Playing Record Of each Team

(Team - P - W - L - Success %)

India - 5 - 5 - 0 - 100.00;

Bangladesh - 5 - 3 - 2 - 60.00;

United Arab Emirates - 7 - 3 - 4 - 42.85;

Afghanistan - 3 - 2 - 1 - 66.66;

Pakistan - 4 - 2 - 2 - 50.00;

Oman - 3 - 1 - 2 - 33.33;

Sri Lanka - 4 - 1 - 3 - 25.00;

Hong Kong - 3 - 0 - 3 - 00.00.

Highest Innings Totals

(Score - Team - Opponent - Venue - Date)

180/5 in 20 - Oman - Hong Kong - Fatullah - 19-02-2016;

178/7 in 20 - Afghanistan - Hong Kong - Mirpur - 22-02-2016;

176/4 in 20 - United Arab Emirates - Afghanistan - Fatullah - 19-02-2016;

175/7 in 20 - Hong Kong - Oman - Fatullah - 19-02-2016;

172/6 in 20 - United Arab Emirates - Oman - Mirpur - 22-02-2016.

Lowest Innings Totals

(Score - Team - Opponent - Venue - Date)

81/9 in 20 - United Arab Emirates - India - Mirpur - 03-03-2016;

82 in 20 - United Arab Emirates - Bangladesh - Mirpur - 26 -02-2016

83 in 17.3 - Pakistan - India - Mirpur - 27-02-2016

101/8 in 20 - Oman Arab Emirates - Mirpur - 22-02-2016;

112 in 17.1 - Hong Kong - Afghanistan - Mirpur - 22-02-2016.

Highest Individual Scores

(Score - Batter - Opponent - Venue - Date)

122 - Babar Hayat (Hong Kong) - Oman - Fatullah - 19-02-2016;

83 - Rohit Sharma (India) - Bangladesh - Mirpur - 24-02-2016;

80 - Sabbir Rahman (Bangladesh) - Sri Lanka - Mirpur - 28-02-2016;

77 - Rohan Mustafa (UAE) - Afghanistan - Fatullah - 19-02-2016;

75 not out - Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) - Pakistan - Mirpur - 04-03-2016;

Best Bowling Figures

(Figures - Bowler - Opponent - Venue - Date)

4/17 - Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan) - Hong Kong - Mirpur - 22-02-2016;

4/26 - Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) - UAE - Mirpur - 25-02-2016;

4/36 - Aamir Kaleem (Oman) - UAE - Mirpur - 22-02-2016;

3/8 - Hardik Pandya (India) - Pakistan - Mirpur - 27-02-2016;

3/10 - Nuwan Kulasekara (Sri Lanka) - UAE - Mirpur 25-02-2016.