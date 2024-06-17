These 8 Cryptos Can Turn $100 Into $10K In 2024

The crypto market is currently not looking too prosperous right now as all coins are trading in red this past week.
To name a few, Bitcoin has seen a 4.1% decrease, Ethereum 7.5% and Solana has had the biggest of them all with an 11% drop in value.
Meme coins have had it the worst as Floki, Bonk, and Book of Meme all had more than 25% decreases compared to last week.
However, don’t lose all hope as there is still room for massive returns.
Leading industry sources are saying that PlayDoge ($PLAY), Sealana ($SEAL), WienerAI ($WAI), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), Mega Dice Token ($DICE), 99Bitcoins ($99BTC) and eTukTuk ($TUK) all have potential to 100x your investments.
Let’s check them out below.
The Best Coins To Buy in June 2024 – Quick Analysis
First, let’s briefly see what these coins are all about.
The Best Coins To Buy in June 2024 – Detailed Analysis
Now, let’s see all the details about these coins.
PlayDoge ($PLAY) – Mobile Crypto Game With Play2Earn Rewards For Its Players
PlayDoge ($PLAY) is the newest dog-themed crypto project to emerge on the market. It features a mobile game that will debut post-launch.
The mobile game itself is a 21st-century remake of the legendary Tamagotchi Pets, which is a staple in every childhood, as it had enormous success in the 90s.
It also features the Play2Earn model as you are able to earn $PLAY tokens by taking care of your pet. Like in the original game, you will need to regularly feed, walk, and train your dog, otherwise, it will run off and you’ll need to start over again.
The presale is already making waves within the crypto community. At the time of writing, it has raised over $4.3 million, making it a good choice for early investors.
Sealana ($SEAL) – South Park Inspired Meme Coin Taking Over With Solana Blockchain
Sealana ($SEAL) is the newest meme coin that uses the Solana blockchain to its advantage. The biggest selling point for this project is its mascot. The avatar’s looks are heavily influenced by the iconic Gamer Guy from South Park’s World of Warcraft episode.
The mascot's oversized glasses, intense computer gaze, and hunched posture have already sparked numerous memes online.
The project aims at a fair market share being that the team behind it chose to have a fixed presale price of $0.0022 per $SEAL. The aim is to attract a wide array of investors, all looking to maximize their profits.
Be quick to get it as the presale has raised more than $4 million and this current price is for sure going to change post-launch.
WienerAI ($WAI) – New Tokens With AI Functionality Enhancing Trade Predictability
WienerAI ($WAI) is an innovative project featuring a unique blend of a sausage, a dog, and an AI trading bot, as described on its official website. The AI trading bot is designed to improve trade predictability, providing investors with safer and more secure investment opportunities.
The ongoing presale phase has already seen impressive results, with over $5.6 million raised at the time of writing. This significant milestone highlights the growing interest and confidence in WienerAI's potential.
A standout feature of this project is its zero-fee policy and MEV (Miner Extractable Value) protection, which add an extra layer of appeal and security for investors. You can purchase $WAI at the affordable price of $0.000718, making it accessible to a wide range of investors looking to capitalize on this promising opportunity.
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) – Multiple Blockchain Coin With Integrated Share2Earn Elements
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) is a new and exciting project that leverages the efficiency of the BNB blockchain. One of its standout features is its multi-chain interoperability, which allows it to operate across Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche. This broad accessibility makes it a versatile option for a wide range of investors.
A key aspect of Base Dawgz is its innovative Share2Earn model, designed to boost community engagement and spread awareness about the project.
Community members earn points for creating and sharing content related to Base Dawgz, which can later be redeemed for $DAWGZ tokens.
The presale phase has already seen remarkable success, raising $1.1 million just days after its ICO launch. This early momentum highlights the strong interest and confidence in the potential of Base Dawgz.
Mega Dice Token ($DICE) – Established Crypto Gambling Casino With Massive Rewards
Mega Dice Token ($DICE) is a well-established online crypto casino that is making waves within the crypto community. The platform is set to launch the $DICE token, which is currently priced at $0.0075 during the ongoing presale phase. This presale is structured in stages, with slight value increases at each stage, so the price is expected to rise soon.
Based on the Solana blockchain, Mega Dice has already raised an impressive $1.7 million. The casino itself boasts a strong user base of over 50,000 players and offers more than 4,000 games. Additionally, users can place bets on 50 different sports and esports, providing a diverse and engaging gambling experience.
With its solid foundation and growing popularity, Mega Dice Token aims to attract a wide range of investors looking to capitalize on the expanding crypto casino market.
99Bitcoins ($99BTC) – Enormously Successful Learn2Earn Crypto Program
99Bitcoins ($99BTC) is a well-established crypto learning platform that rewards users for learning about cryptocurrencies. The goal is simple: acquire knowledge and get paid for it. They have facilitated this with the planned release of the $99BTC token.
The presale has seen significant sales, nearing the $2.2 million mark. At $0.00109 per token, the $99BTC token is considered quite affordable, making it accessible to a wide range of investors.
One of the standout features of this project is its straightforward tokenomics. Out of the total supply of 99 billion tokens, 10.5% is allocated for the presale, 14% for staking, 27.5% for project funds, 17% for community rewards, 8% for liquidity, and 23% for marketing. This clear and balanced distribution ensures the project's sustainability and growth.
eTukTuk ($TUK) – Crazy Taxi Style Game With Tremendous Potential
eTukTuk ($TUK) is a new crypto mobile game inspired by the classic Crazy Taxi game. In this game, players drive their flagship eTukTuk vehicle as fast as possible to earn $TUK tokens.
These $TUK tokens can be used to customize vehicles, access new events and cities early, and earn various rewards within the eTukTuk ecosystem. This makes gameplay more engaging and offers players numerous benefits.
Currently, the price of $TUK is set at $0.033 per token. However, this price is expected to change soon, as only $400,000 is needed for the project to enter the next presale phase.
As of now, the project has raised over $3.4 million, and this number is likely to grow rapidly. The array of benefits and the engaging gameplay experience eTukTuk offers are attracting significant interest from investors and players alike.
Dreamcars ($DCARS) – First Ever Crypto-Based Platform For Selling Luxury Cars
Dreamcars is an innovative crypto platform that uses blockchain technology to buy, sell, and trade luxury cars. By using the platform's native $DCARS token, you can own fractional shares of high-end rented cars, starting at just $10.
These tokens are connected to car-backed NFTs, which provide fractional ownership and daily rental rewards. Additionally, staking $DCARS can yield an impressive annual return of up to 60%.
Token holders also gain access to exclusive benefits through the Dreamcars Members Club, such as unique NFTs and VIP offers. Out of the total supply of 2 billion tokens, 1 billion are available during the presale phase at a current price of $0.0105 each. To date, the presale has successfully raised over $287,000.
Conclusion
The crypto summer is approaching and all investors are impatiently searching for the next big token that will forever change their lives.
Also, the recent bearish market is adding to the anxiousness of traders as the crypto community was hoping that there was going to be a bull run in the following period.
Despite all this, there have been numerous reports that PlayDoge ($PLAY), Sealana ($SEAL), WienerAI ($WAI), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), Mega Dice Token ($DICE), 99Bitcoins ($99BTC) and eTukTuk ($Tuk) hold the potential to skyrocket your portfolios.
If you aren’t sure what to buy in the upcoming weeks, just listen to the experts and get a hold of these new tokens!
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.