Nazar Ya!

Kaise Bachein Iss Dimag Ke Keede Se? | Brain Worms In Humans | Neurocysticercosis |

Tapeworms in the Brain? Learn how these creepy crawlies make their way into children's brains through everyday veggies like cabbage! Kya aapko pata hai yeh kitna dangerous ho sakta hai? Dekhiye aur jaaniye kaise bachon ko bacha sakte hain! Stay tuned and watch the full episode.