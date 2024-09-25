Woman Dies After Falling Off Chair At Work In Lucknow, Another Death Blamed On Work Stress

"Instead of improving the working conditions, the BJP minister who is lecturing the youth of the country to develop the strength to withstand pressure, is further distressing the youth in this environment of grief, and is requested that if her government cannot provide any solace, cannot bring about any improvement, then it should not do so, but should not increase public anger with its heartless and insensitive advice in the context of this incident," Akhilesh Yadav said in his post.