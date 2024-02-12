When Modi Accused UPA Govt Of Withholding Funds As Gujarat CM: Is States Vs Centre An Old Theme In India?

In what can be seen as political life coming a full circle, the Opposition parties are now accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Union Government of not sharing appropriate funds with the states — just like Modi accused the then-United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government led by Congress during his chief ministerial years.

As the Chief Minister of Gujarat during 2001-14, Modi accused the then-UPA government of extracting revenues from the state but not sharing enough in return. He also criticised the Congress-led government at the time on account of federalism by ignoring the economic disparities among the states. Now, a decade into power, he is facing similar allegations from Congress and other Opposition.

The three Opposition-ruled southern states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala are up in arms against the Centre over fiscal federalism. Earlier this week, the entire Karnataka Congress-led government, including CM Siddaramaiah, staged a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the alleged non-payment of dues by the Modi government and the "gross injustice" from tax devolution. Earlier, West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee held a dharna over similar complaints in Kolkata.

Here we explain why the Opposition-ruled states are protesting and how it echoes Modi's complaints from his chief minister's days.