Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Tripura: Congress MLA, Three Other Party Leaders Injured In Attack

The incident occurred in Ranir Bazar area on Thursday. The Congress leaders had organised a rally in Ranir Bazar without police permission, and the attack happened as they were being escorted out of the venue.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 9:40 am

At least four Congress leaders, including MLA Sudip Roy Barman and the party’s state unit working president, Sushanta Chakraborty, have suffered “serious injuries” in an attack on them by a group of “unknown miscreants” in West Tripura district, a senior police officer said.

The incident occurred in Ranir Bazar area on Thursday, he said. 

Roy Barman and Chakraborty, along with another leader Sumana Saha, were taken to GBP hospital here, he said.

No FIR has been lodged in the case till Thursday, the officer said. 

Related stories

Delhi Congress leaders Meet To Prepare Roadmap For Aazadi Gaurav Yatra

Congress Leaders' Protests In Black Clothes Its Message Against Ram Temple Construction: Amit Shah

Smriti Irani Sends Legal Notice To Congress Leaders Over ‘Allegations’ Of Her Daughter Running Illegal Bar In Goa

The Congress leaders had organised a rally in Ranir Bazar without police permission, and the attack happened as they were being escorted out of the venue, he said. 

Members of the grand old party, however, claimed the attack was “engineered by BJP-sponsored goons”.

At least 12 party leaders and workers were injured and eight vehicles torched during the attack, they said. 

“We had organised a peaceful rally. Our leaders and workers came under attack when CRPF jawans were escorting us to a safe place,” Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee media in-charge Asish Saha told PTI.

He added that the party’s legal cell would lodge a complaint with the police on Friday. 

Tags

National Tripura Congress MLA Congress Leaders Tripura MLA Sudip Roy Barman Sushanta Chakraborty
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions

Urvashi Rautela Hits Back At Rishabh Pant For His Instagram Post, Says 'Don't Take Advantage Of A Silent Girl'

Urvashi Rautela Hits Back At Rishabh Pant For His Instagram Post, Says 'Don't Take Advantage Of A Silent Girl'