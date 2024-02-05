Tamil Nadu Transport Minister S S Sivasankar initiated a significant road improvement project in Ariyalur district on Monday. This venture, part of the Chief Minister Road Development Project (CMRDP), focuses on expanding a section of the Ariyalur-Jayankondam state highway, transforming it into a four-lane road.
The targeted area for enhancement spans 6 kilometers between Maruvathur and Ponparappi villages on State Highway 217, a vital route connecting Ariyalur district headquarters to Jayankondam via Sendurai town. The state government has allocated Rs 45 crore for this four-lane expansion, addressing the current narrow two-lane road.
The comprehensive road development plan encompasses the construction of retaining walls, stormwater drains, a median, halting bays for buses, and widening existing culverts. The entire project is set to conclude by December 2024, promising improved connectivity and smoother traffic flow in the region.
In addition to the infrastructural upgrades, Minister S S Sivasankar kick-started a tree plantation drive in Maruvathur village. He gave assurances that trees would be planted on both sides of the expanding road, demonstrating a commitment to environmental sustainability alongside the road development efforts.