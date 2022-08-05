SSC Scam: 'University Posts Were On Sale', Alleges Ex-TMC Leader Against Sacked Minister Partha Chatterjee

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Baishaki Banerjee on Friday levelled fresh allegations against sacked minister Partha Chatterjee, who is under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe over the SSC teacher recruitment scam. The ED sleuth has recovered nearly Rs 50 crore in cash along with jewellery from the flats of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of the sacked Bengal minister.



Banerjee, who was the former General Secretary of West Bengal College and Universities Professor's Association (WBCUPA) when Chatterjee was the Education minister of West Bengal, alleged that every teaching post in state-run universities was “on sale” and undeserving candidates got entry into education institutions.



She further said that Chatterjee went on to misuse his position and power over and over again without obeying anyone. "He didn't consider anyone above himself, not even Mamata Banerjee," she added, according to India Today.



Baishaki added that under Chatterjee's tenure, there was a syndicate working inside the WBCUPA which "added a price tag to the college university sub-post." She admitted that when she had confronted Chatterjee about the same, he pulled up the accused and sacked a person but it was all an "eye wash".

The ED arrested Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee on July 23 for running the alleged teacher recruitment scam. Cash and jewellery were recovered from flats of Mukherjee in Tollygunge and Belghoria.