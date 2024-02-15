Security Forces Recover Eight IEDs Planted By Naxalites In Chhattisgarh

Security forces have recovered eight improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Naxalites near a newly-set up camp in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Thursday.

The camp of security forces was established on February 13 in Gundem village under Tarrem police station limits and the explosives were recovered the next day (Wednesday) when security personnel were carrying a de-mining exercise in an adjoining forest to trace IEDs, a senior official said.