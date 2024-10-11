Noel Tata Appointed As New Chairman Of Tata Trusts: Meet Ratan Tata’s Half-Brother

Who Is Noel Tata?

Noel N. Tata has been with the Tata group for over four decades, holding several key board positions within the conglomerate. He serves as Chairman of Trent, Voltas, and Tata Investment Corporation, and as Vice Chairman of Tata Steel and Titan Company Limited. His most recent executive role was Managing Director of Tata International Limited, where he drove significant growth, increasing revenue from $500 million to over $3 billion during his tenure from August 2010 to November 2021.