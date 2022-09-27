*New office bearers and executive committee members of Delhi Odisha Media Association elected*

The election of new office bearers and executive committee members of Delhi Odisha Media Association (DOMA) were held at Delhi's Press Club of India today. The office bearers and executive committee members were elected for a tennure of three years.

While senior journalist Sanjeev Acharya was elected as the president of DOMA, senior journalists Soumitra Mishra and Pabhati Nayak Mishra were elected as vice-presidents and Shakti Prasad Nayak as general secretary, Santosh Kumar Mohapatra and Shabnam Adeni as joint secretaries, santosh Kumar Pradhan was elected as the treasurer.

Gagan Biswal, Bibhudatta Pradhan, Muktikanta Behera, Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty, Arun Das, Pratik Parija, Deepak Das, Sivanand Raut, Saswat Panigrahi, Ramesh Pal, Vidyadhar Barik, Sadashiv Satpathy, Aditya Prasad Panda and Gopal Prasad Burma were elected as executive committee members.

Veteran journalists Chhyakanta Nayak and Mohan Rao were nominated as advisors of Delhi Odisha Media Association.

All the executive body members and office bearers were unanimously elected.