Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Navi Mumbai: 4 Workers Dead, 2 Injured In Lift Accident At Housing Project Site

4 workers were found dead and two others injured at a construction site in Navi Mumbai when the lift used for construction materials crashed along with six workers, killing four and injuring two.

Navi Mumbai: 4 Workers Dead, 2 Injured In Lift Accident At Housing Project Site
Labourers work at a construction site at Navi Mumbai (PTI)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 8:33 am

Four labourers died and two persons were severely injured in a lift accident at a construction site on Tuesday in the Taloja area of Navi Mumbai, an official said.
       

The incident took place at the Taloja Phase 2 CIDCO Housing Project, and the deceased labourers had been engaged by BG Shirke construction firm, he said.
       

"The lift used for construction materials crashed along with six workers, killing four and injuring two. The process of registering an offence is underway," Inspector Jitendra Sonawane of Taloja police station said.
       

A statement from state-run planning authority CIDCO said contracting firm BG Shirke had been directed to pay Rs 7 lakh as compensation to the kin of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to those injured.        
       

The firm will also have to bear all medical expenses of the injured, the statement said. 

Related stories

Odisha: 4 Kids Drown After Falling In Pit At Construction Site

Two Labourers Killed In Accidents At SBUT Construction Site In Mumbai

Centre Proposes 10 Per Cent Tree Cover At Residential, Commercial Construction Sites

Tags

National Tajola Police Station Authorities Death Injury Construction Site Lift Crash Medical Expenses
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

COVID-19: Delhi Logs 874 Fresh Cases, Four Fatalities

COVID-19: Delhi Logs 874 Fresh Cases, Four Fatalities

India Women Aim Whitewash Vs SL

India Women Aim Whitewash Vs SL