My Life As A Protest

People also ask me how the Safai Karmachari Andolan (SKA) came about. Well, it was formed out of anger and anguish. If a human being has to clean the excreta of others, there is something seriou­sly wrong with our system. We have pointed that out. It is not only about Dalits doing the cleaning. There are other embedded issues such as oppression, slavery and many forms of discrimination. When marginalised and oppressed communities, including women, come out and declare that som­ething is wrong, it’s a protest. We claim it as one. If somebody wants to resist even that, it only reveals the kind of society we live in. Society must duly respect the anger and anguish in the voices of protesters from marginalised communities. Babasaheb Ambedkar said ours is not a fight for wealth or power, but to reclaim our human dignity. That will, in fact, enrich our democracy and our constitutional values. The protest is not against anyone, but to enrich our society.