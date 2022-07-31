Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Says Nation Will Witness A Historic Moment As India Turns 75

In the monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday stated that India is set to witness a glorious and historic moment as it completes 75 years of Independence.

“I am happy to see ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ become a mass movement,” Modi said. He urged citizens to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from August 13 to 15 by unfurling the flag atop their homes. He also suggested that they change their social media profile pictures to the Indian flag from August 2 to 15. He informed that August 2 marks the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya, who designed the Indian flag.

Referring to fairs across the country such as Himachal Pradesh’s Minjar Mela and Telangana’s Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, PM Modi stated that fairs have cultural importance in the country and they unite the body with the mind. “In modern times, these old links to society are important to strengthen the spirit of united India.

Our youth must associate with them,” Modi said. He asked people to share photographs of fairs they visit on social media with special hashtags to let others know about them. He stated that citizens can also submit these pictures on the Culture Ministry’s website, which will award the best photograph with a prize, as per the reports by The Indian Express.

He also mentioned the athletes and players of the country, wishing them luck for the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

PM Modi added that India was honoured to host the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai and will also be hosting the U-17 Women’s FIFA World Cup in October.