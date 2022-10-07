Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Maharashtra: Air Gun Pellet Injures Woman In Palghar

A 38-year-old woman was injured when a pellet from an air gun hit her in the Nalla Sopara area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday, police said.

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 8:54 pm

A 38-year-old woman was injured when a pellet from an air gun hit her in the Nalla Sopara area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday, police said.

The woman sustained injuries on her leg and was admitted to a local hospital, an official said.

The incident took place in the morning hours when a man was aiming his air gun at a stray dog, which had bitten his pet, he said.

The gun went off and a pellet hit the woman who was traveling on a two-wheeler, the official said, adding that the matter is being probed.

(inputs from PTI)

