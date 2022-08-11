Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ladakh Reports 12 New Covid Cases

As many as 11 more patients were discharged from a hospital in Leh after they were cured of the disease, the officials said. The total number of recoveries stands at 28,699, they said.

COVID-19 test in Leh
Fresh Covid cases in Ladakh Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 6:16 pm

Ladakh reported 12 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the tally to 29,038, officials said. All the positive cases were detected in Leh district. So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths have taken place in Leh and 60 in Kargil district, the officials said.

The number of active cases has risen to 112 -- 104 in Leh and eight in Kargil. As many as 11 more patients were discharged from a hospital in Leh after they were cured of the disease, the officials said. The total number of recoveries stands at 28,699, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

Arunachal Logs 21 More Covid Cases

Assam Reports 214 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 More Death

Over 19,760 Covid Cases From August 1-10 In Delhi

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow No Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals