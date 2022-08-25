Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
India, Mauritius Review Bilateral Engagement In MSME Sector

India and Mauritius have taken forward the discussions pertaining to the MSME sector.

Narayan Rane
Union Minister for MSMEs, Narayan Rane

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 9:16 pm

India and Mauritius have reviewed the present bilateral engagement in the field of MSMEs and held a discussion on potential areas of cooperation, the Centre said on Thursday.

The two sides also discussed the exchange of best practices and experiences in the development of the micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector in the 3rd Joint Committee Meeting between India's Ministry of MSME and the Ministry of Business, Enterprises, and Cooperatives of the Republic of Mauritius.

 The Indian side was led by Narayan Rane, Union Minister for MSMEs, while the  Mauritian delegation was led by Soomilduth Bholah, Union Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs, and Cooperatives.

 In the JCM, both sides reviewed the present engagement between India and Mauritius in the field of MSMEs, and held discussions on potential areas of cooperation in various areas, including the exchange of best practices and experiences in the development of the MSME sector, an official statement said.

 They also deliberated upon holding physical/virtual exhibitions/fairs; technological cooperation; encouraging B2B collaboration; entrepreneurship development and training programs; collaboration in various sectors such as aromatherapy, food processing, and eco-friendly businesses.

During the Mauritius delegation's visit, two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on cooperation have also been signed.

 The first MoU was between SME Mauritius Ltd and Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) - Ahmedabad on 23 August, 2022 in Ahmedabad; and another between SME Mauritius Ltd and National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Ni-msme), an institute under the Ministry of MSME, on 24 August 2022 in New Delhi.

