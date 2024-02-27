India Expresses 'Great Concern' Over War situation In Gaza, Calls for Sustainable Solution

India expressed "great concern" over the Gaza conflict during the 55th Session of the UN Human Rights Council. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised the need for a sustainable solution to address the humanitarian crisis caused by the conflicts. He condemned the terror attack by Hamas last October and stressed that terrorism and hostage-taking are unacceptable.
"India strongly condemns the terror attack by Hamas on October 7 last year. At the same time, we must be clear that terrorism and hostage-taking are unacceptable," Jaishankar stated during the session.
Highlighting the importance of respecting international humanitarian law, Jaishankar emphasised, “It is vital that the conflict does not spread within or beyond the region.” He further added that efforts should focus on seeking a two-state solution where both Palestinian and Israeli people can live peacefully.
In a recent interactive session at the Munich Security Conference, Jaishankar reiterated India's longstanding support for a two-state solution to the Palestine issue. He emphasized the urgency of this solution, stating, "Certainly India has long believed in a two-state solution. We have maintained that position for many decades and, I think, today many more countries in the world feel not just that the two-state solution is necessary, but it is more urgent than it was before."
Israel's increased military offensive in response to the October attack by Hamas was noted. The conflict resulted in casualties on both sides, with Hamas killing around 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapping over 220 others. Israel reported approximately 30,000 deaths in Gaza during its offensive.
India, advocating for de-escalation, continues to call for conditions that facilitate the resumption of direct peace negotiations towards a two-state solution for the Palestine issue.