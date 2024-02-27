India Expresses 'Great Concern' Over War situation In Gaza, Calls for Sustainable Solution

India expressed "great concern" over the Gaza conflict during the 55th Session of the UN Human Rights Council. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised the need for a sustainable solution to address the humanitarian crisis caused by the conflicts. He condemned the terror attack by Hamas last October and stressed that terrorism and hostage-taking are unacceptable.

"India strongly condemns the terror attack by Hamas on October 7 last year. At the same time, we must be clear that terrorism and hostage-taking are unacceptable," Jaishankar stated during the session.