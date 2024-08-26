Deep Depression Over MP To Bring Extremely Heavy Rainfall For These States, Red Alert On

Gujarat Floods: Gujarat is already reeling under heavy rains and floods, with several hundred people having been shifted to safety in Valsad and Navsari districts on Saturday and Sunday, officials said. As per data from the State Emergency Operation Centre, Vapi taluka in Valsad district received 326 millimetres rainfall in a 24-hour period till 6 am on Sunday, the highest in the state, while Khergam in Navsari got 248 mm since 6 am. Districts like Surat, Tapi and Narmada have also been severely affected due to heavy rains, official said.



