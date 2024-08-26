Deep Depression Over MP To Bring Extremely Heavy Rainfall For These States, Red Alert On

A deep depression over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining east Rajasthan is expected to bring "Extremely heavy rainfall" in parts of the two states along with Gujarat, Goa and Maharashtra over the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.
At 11:30 pm on August 25, the deep depression lay centred near 70 km south-southeast of Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, the IMD said, adding that this system is expected to move west-southwest, affecting southern part of the state and Gujarat. It is expected to reach Saurashtra, Kutch, and parts of Pakistan by August 29, the IMD said in an update issued at 2 am.
Key Weather Updates | August 26
Red Alert In These States: IMD issued a red alert for West Madhya Pradesh on August 26, predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Similar conditions are forecast for east and south Rajasthan, Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch from August 26 to 29, IMD said. Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand are also expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next two days, IMD said on Monday.
Warning For Fisherfolks: Rough to very rough sea conditions are anticipated off the coasts of Gujarat, north Maharashtra and Pakistan until August 30. Rough seas are also expected in the North Bay of Bengal on August 26, IMD said. The IMD advised fisherfolk to avoid venturing into the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, especially around the coasts of Gujarat, Pakistan, and Maharashtra, until August 30. Small ships and exploration and production operators have been asked to monitor weather developments and take necessary precautions.
Another Low-Pressure Area: The weather department said another low-pressure area is located over Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal. It is likely to intensify further and move towards Gangetic West Bengal, north Odisha, and Jharkhand over the next two days.
Gujarat Floods: Gujarat is already reeling under heavy rains and floods, with several hundred people having been shifted to safety in Valsad and Navsari districts on Saturday and Sunday, officials said. As per data from the State Emergency Operation Centre, Vapi taluka in Valsad district received 326 millimetres rainfall in a 24-hour period till 6 am on Sunday, the highest in the state, while Khergam in Navsari got 248 mm since 6 am. Districts like Surat, Tapi and Narmada have also been severely affected due to heavy rains, official said.
Rajasthan Rains: In Rajasthan's Jalore district, a 45-year-old woman died and four people were swept away by strong water currents due to heavy rain on Saturday. The incident occurred when water from the mountain started flowing on the stairs of Sundha Mata temple in Jaswantpura area of the district, police said. Heavy rain was recorded at some places in Udaipur, Dholpur, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Kota, Baran, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Tonk, Jalore, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi districts, within 24 hours ending Saturday.
Tripura Floods: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said the unprecedented floods in the state have caused an estimated loss of Rs 15,000 crore, affecting infrastructure, agriculture, and other property. At least 24 people died due to the floods since Monday, August 19, while 1.28 lakh have taken shelters in 557 relief camps, officials said. "The scale of devastation is immense, and the estimated loss could reach Rs 15,000 crore. This figure may increase after a final assessment of the actual damage," news agency PTI quoted CM Saha as saying following an all-party meeting.