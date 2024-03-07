How Anisa Bilal Started Entrepreneurial Journey At 62 In Kashmir

On a cold February evening, Anisa Bilal, 67, a retired school teacher, was walking around in Lal Chowk Srinagar when a group of young girls approached her. It would have been safe to assume that they were her students at some stage. They were, but this time they were keen to take different kinds of lessons from her. After all, her entrepreneurial journey is talked about and her small business has become big across the Kashmir Valley.

Bilal says she was initially taken aback by the curiosity of the young girls but responded with a smile and invited them home. “I am 67-plus and I truly believe that age is just a number. If you have the determination to work, you can do anything at any stage of life,” says Bilal.