The Ramshila-Patlikul section of the Manali-Chandigarh highway in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district was blocked due to a landslide on Tuesday morning, officials said.

There was no traffic movement on the stretch at Raison when the landslide occurred, they said.

The debris from the landslide, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials, said would be cleared by afternoon.