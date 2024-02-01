Gyanvapi Mosque Under Massive Security Cover As Hindus Start Puja At Cellar, Devotee Says 'Saw Nandi'

Security has been tightened at the contentious Gyanvapi mosque complex in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, where court granted permission to Hindus to offer prayers (puja) in the 'Vyas Ka Tekhana' on Wednesday, in a major a development in the legal battle over the masjid adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Hindu devotees started praying at the cellar from 3 am on Thursday in the basement of Gyanvapi mosque, while an 'aarti' also took place. Members of Hindu outfit Rashtriya Hindu Dal, meanwhile, were seen pasting the 'mandir' (temple) word on a signage near the mosque.