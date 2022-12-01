Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Gujarat Elections: ECI Sets Up Polling Booth For One Along With First Health Booth

Home National

Gujarat Elections: ECI Sets Up Polling Booth For One Along With First Health Booth

The ECI has set up a polling booth for only one voter, Mahant Haridasji Udasin in Banej in the dense jungles of Gir in the first phase of voting today.

Visually impaired people vote in Gujarat elections.
Visually impaired people vote in Gujarat elections. Twitter/ECI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 7:00 pm

To ensure that people from different walks of life are able to cast their votes, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has set up polling booths across different locations in Gujarat. 

The ECI has set up a polling booth for only one voter, Mahant Haridasji Udasin in Banej in the dense jungles of Gir in the first phase of voting today.

Similarly, another booth has been set up for visually impaired people in the Surendra Nagar District of the state. 

A special tribal booth has been set up for the first time in Jambur, a 'mini-African' village, in Jambur.
 

According to media reports, five polling stations have been set up in Shiyalbet village in the Amreli district, which is surrounded by the Arabian Sea, and is reachable only by boat. 

Besides, voters have been undergoing health checkup at India's first health booth in Junagadh district during the first phase of polling.
 

Voting for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state began from 8 am today where 788 candidates are in the fray. Voting ended at 5 pm on Thursday.

While the final voting figures were awaited, 48.48 per cent turn-out was recorded till 3 pm, the Election Commission said.

Out of the 19 districts where polling was underway on Thursday, Tapi recorded the highest voter turnout at 46.29 per cent till 1 pm, followed by Dang 46.22 per cent and Narmada 46.16 per cent. All these districts are tribal-dominated.

 

Related stories

Gujarat Polls: PM Modi's 30-Km-Long Roadshow Underway In Ahmedabad

As Gujarat Votes, Here's Why There's Speculation Of Jadeja Vs Jadeja in Jamnagar

Gujarat Elections: 'Mini-African' Village Gets Special Polling Booth For The First Time

Tags

National Gujarat Elections 2022 Gujarat Elections Elections Election Commission Of India (ECI) Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022 Gujarat Polling Stations
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones