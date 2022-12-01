Gujarat Elections: ECI Sets Up Polling Booth For One Along With First Health Booth

To ensure that people from different walks of life are able to cast their votes, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has set up polling booths across different locations in Gujarat.

The ECI has set up a polling booth for only one voter, Mahant Haridasji Udasin in Banej in the dense jungles of Gir in the first phase of voting today.

Similarly, another booth has been set up for visually impaired people in the Surendra Nagar District of the state.

A special tribal booth has been set up for the first time in Jambur, a 'mini-African' village, in Jambur.



Proud Voters from the Siddi Community casting their vote at polling booths set up by ECI in Madhupur Jambur in Gir Somnath district.

According to media reports, five polling stations have been set up in Shiyalbet village in the Amreli district, which is surrounded by the Arabian Sea, and is reachable only by boat.



Besides, voters have been undergoing health checkup at India's first health booth in Junagadh district during the first phase of polling.



A group of visually impaired voters proudly showing their inked finger after casting their vote at a Polling Station in Surendra Nagar District.

Voting for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state began from 8 am today where 788 candidates are in the fray. Voting ended at 5 pm on Thursday.

While the final voting figures were awaited, 48.48 per cent turn-out was recorded till 3 pm, the Election Commission said.

Out of the 19 districts where polling was underway on Thursday, Tapi recorded the highest voter turnout at 46.29 per cent till 1 pm, followed by Dang 46.22 per cent and Narmada 46.16 per cent. All these districts are tribal-dominated.



