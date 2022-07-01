Friday, Jul 01, 2022
GST Furthered 'Ease Of Doing Business': PM Modi

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) was rolled out at the stroke of midnight on July 1, 2017.

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 3:25 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a major tax reform, saying it furthered 'Ease of Doing Business' and fulfilled the vision of 'One Nation, One Tax'.

"We mark #5YearsofGST, a major tax reform that furthered ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and fulfilled the vision of ‘One Nation, One Tax'," Modi said in a tweet.

He tagged a tweet by Citizen engagement platform of the government of India 'MyGovIndia' which said the GST has played a key role in defining new India's economic structure and empowering citizens.

(with inputs from PTI)

