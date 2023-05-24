Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Govt Bus Driver Held For Misbehaving With Woman Passenger In Kerala

A KSRTC driver, 55, has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a female passenger on a moving bus.

Govt Bus Driver Held For Misbehaving With Woman Passenger In Kerala Photo: PTI

Updated: 24 May 2023 10:50 am

A 55-year-old driver of the state-run Kerala Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a female passenger on a moving bus in the district.

Ibrahim's arrest was recorded soon after the incident took place on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

According to the complainant, she was sitting next to the driver's seat while the state-run bus was passing through the Mananthavady route.

"The woman alleged that the driver indecently touched her in the pretext of shifting the gear of the vehicle," a police officer told PTI.

The accused, however, denied the allegation.

A case was registered against the man hailing from the district, under IPC 354 
(Assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

The accused would be produced before a local court today, the officer added.

National KSRTC Driver Arrest Misbehaving Female Passenger Moving Bus Kerala Mananthavady Route
