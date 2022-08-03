Goa Reports 146 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 808

Goa on Wednesday reported 146 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the overall count to 2,52,510, while no new death linked to the infection was reported in the state, said the health department. The death toll remained unchanged at 3,954, said the department in a bulletin.

As many as 80 patients recovered from the infection during the day, pushing up their cumulative tally to 2,47,748, it said. The state now has 808 active cases, said the bulletin.

At least 1,426 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the number of tests carried out so far in the state to 20,22,271, it added. Goa's COVID-19 figures: Total cases 2,52,510, new cases 146, death toll 3,954, discharged 2,47,748, active cases 808, total tests 20,22,271.

