ECoR To Observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

The day will bring to light the agony, suffering and pain of millions of people who were displaced during partition. It will remind the country, that its independence was preceded by the largest displacement of human population in the last century. The partition also claimed the lives of a large number of people.

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 9:21 am

The East Coast Railways (ECoR) has decided to observe the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day here on Sunday in an effort of bring out the suffering of millions of people during India’s partition to the fore, an official said.

The entire nation is observing Remembrance Day of Horrors of Partition on August 14 as earlier announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day Speech last year.

The day will bring to light the agony, suffering and pain of millions of people who were displaced during partition. It will remind the country, that its independence was preceded by the largest displacement of human population in the last century. The partition also claimed the lives of a large number of people.

To mark the occasion, an Exhibition will be also be organised at Bhubaneswar Railway Station here. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will grace the occasion at 11 AM on Sunday. Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and local MLA Ananta Narayan Jena are scheduled to attend the programme.

Exhibition on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day will also being organised at various important railway stations over East Coast Railway including Puri, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur and Visakhapatnam Railway Stations, an official said.

(With PTI inputs)

