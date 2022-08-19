Friday, Aug 19, 2022
Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 35.7 Degrees Celsius

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'satisfactory' (58) category around 6.05 pm, data from the CPCB showed.

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 7:52 pm

It was a warm Friday in the national capital with the maximum temperature settling two notches above normal at 35.7 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.7 degrees Celsius, it said.

Humidity oscillated between 86 per cent and 58 per cent, the weather office said, adding that no rainfall was recorded in the city till 5:30 pm.

It forecast generally cloudy skies with very light rain or thundershowers towards the evening or the night.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'satisfactory' (58) category around 6.05 pm, data from the CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(With PTI Inputs)

