Delhi Covid Surge: Delhi Records 10 Covid Deaths In A Day, Highest In Six Months

Delhi on Friday reported 10 Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest in six months.

Delhi reported 2,136 daily Covid-19 cases on Friday. Delhi has now reported over 2,000 daily Covid-19 cases for 10 days in a row.

The positivity rate on Friday was reported at a positivity rate of 15.02, up from 14.38 on Thursday.

With Friday's figures, Delhi's Covid-19 infections tally reached 19,80,402 and the death toll rose to 26,367.

On Thursday, Delhi reported 2,726 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest in nearly six and a half months, and six fatalities.

On Wednesday, Delhi reported eight fatalities and 2,146 cases with a positivity rate of 17.83.

On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 2,495 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 and seven fatalities.

On Sunday, Delhi saw 1,372 infections and six deaths at positivity rate of 17.85, the highest since January 21. On January 21, the positivity rate was 18.04.

Delhi has been reporting a surge in infections and positivity rate for around two weeks ago. Notably, the surge comes amid the festive season starting with Raksha Bandhan. The Union government has sent multiple advisories to Delhi and other states to take precautions in light of the festive seasons that are likely to witness gatherings with uncertain adherance to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Experts have said that people's poor adherance to Covid-appropriate behaviour is leading to the surge in infections and positivity rate. In context of Delhi, experts have noted that people letting their guard down and not following social distancing norms are the leading causes. They stressed that these fluctuations also indicate that the disease is at the endemic stage. Waning interest among people in getting booster doses of coronavirus vaccine has also been higlighted by experts.

