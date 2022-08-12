Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Covid Surge: Delhi Records 10 Covid Deaths In A Day, Highest In Six Months

Delhi reported 2,136 daily Covid-19 cases on Friday. Delhi has now reported over 2,000 daily Covid-19 cases for 10 days in a row.

In the last 24 hours, 7,240 new coronavirus cases have been reported in India
Fresh Covid cases in Delhi with a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent,

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 10:33 pm

Delhi on Friday reported 10 Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest in six months.

Delhi reported 2,136 daily Covid-19 cases on Friday. Delhi has now reported over 2,000 daily Covid-19 cases for 10 days in a row. 

The positivity rate on Friday was reported at a positivity rate of 15.02, up from 14.38 on Thursday. 

Related stories

Arunachal Pradesh Logs 39 New Covid-19 Cases

Maharashtra: Nashik Logs 50 New COvid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 425

Odisha Reports 583 Covid Cases, 1 Death

With Friday's figures, Delhi's Covid-19 infections tally reached 19,80,402 and the death toll rose to 26,367.

On Thursday, Delhi reported 2,726 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest in nearly six and a half months, and six fatalities.

On Wednesday, Delhi reported eight fatalities and 2,146 cases with a positivity rate of 17.83. 

On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 2,495 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 and seven fatalities.

On Sunday, Delhi saw 1,372 infections and six deaths at positivity rate of 17.85, the highest since January 21. On January 21, the positivity rate was 18.04.

Delhi has been reporting a surge in infections and positivity rate for around two weeks ago. Notably, the surge comes amid the festive season starting with Raksha Bandhan. The Union government has sent multiple advisories to Delhi and other states to take precautions in light of the festive seasons that are likely to witness gatherings with uncertain adherance to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Experts have said that people's poor adherance to Covid-appropriate behaviour is leading to the surge in infections and positivity rate. In context of Delhi, experts have noted that people letting their guard down and not following social distancing norms are the leading causes. They stressed that these fluctuations also indicate that the disease is at the endemic stage. Waning interest among people in getting booster doses of coronavirus vaccine has also been higlighted by experts.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions