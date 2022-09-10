Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Congress Takes A Jibe At Assam CM Himanata Biswa Over His Old Tweet Praising Rahul Gandhi

The old tweet from 2010 resurfaced hours after CM Himanta Biswa posted a mocking video of Rahul Gandhi over Congress's ambitious 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Sep 2022 3:32 pm

An old post of Assam CM Himanta Biswa has become a tool of counterattack by the Congress on the BJP. The Congress has dug up a 12-year old post of Biswa where he was praising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and claimed that he would be the prime minister of Inida. 

The old tweet from 2010 resurfaced hours after Biswa posted a mocking video of Gandhi. The senior BJP leader escalated attacks on Gandhi over his party's ambitious 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.


In the old tweet, Biswa, who was serving the Congress in the early 2000s, claimed that Rahul Gandhi will be the Prime Minister of India in an riate time. "Then our AASU will seek his appointment to meet him at New Delhi," he added. 

Congress leader Manickam Tagore shared a split image of Sarma's tweets - old one praising Gandhi and the new on mocking Rahul Gandhi.



Sarma quit the Congress in 2015 after having conflicts with Rahul Gandhi and since then, he has been a critic of Congress.

Congress has taken off with much fanfare and publicity across India with the Opposition party trying its best to connect with voters ahead of the crucial 2024 elections. Following the nationwide 'Mehengai Par Halla Bol' protests against increasing inflation, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has been launched by the party with the aim of "uniting India" against the divisive politics of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). 

Tags

National Congress CM Himanta Biswa Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Tweet BJP
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cyrus Mistry Death: Mercedes Interim Report Says Car Brakes Were Applied 5 Seconds Before Crash

Cyrus Mistry Death: Mercedes Interim Report Says Car Brakes Were Applied 5 Seconds Before Crash

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  