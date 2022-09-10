Congress Takes A Jibe At Assam CM Himanata Biswa Over His Old Tweet Praising Rahul Gandhi

An old post of Assam CM Himanta Biswa has become a tool of counterattack by the Congress on the BJP. The Congress has dug up a 12-year old post of Biswa where he was praising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and claimed that he would be the prime minister of Inida.



The old tweet from 2010 resurfaced hours after Biswa posted a mocking video of Gandhi. The senior BJP leader escalated attacks on Gandhi over his party's ambitious 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.



In the old tweet, Biswa, who was serving the Congress in the early 2000s, claimed that Rahul Gandhi will be the Prime Minister of India in an riate time. "Then our AASU will seek his appointment to meet him at New Delhi," he added.



Congress leader Manickam Tagore shared a split image of Sarma's tweets - old one praising Gandhi and the new on mocking Rahul Gandhi.

Dear @narendramodi ji

Whom @himantabiswa cheating?

His tracked record shows ..

beware of him .

I know you won’t allow him to cheat .

Regards pic.twitter.com/3IkCAthfkN — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) September 9, 2022





Sarma quit the Congress in 2015 after having conflicts with Rahul Gandhi and since then, he has been a critic of Congress.



Congress has taken off with much fanfare and publicity across India with the Opposition party trying its best to connect with voters ahead of the crucial 2024 elections. Following the nationwide 'Mehengai Par Halla Bol' protests against increasing inflation, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has been launched by the party with the aim of "uniting India" against the divisive politics of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).