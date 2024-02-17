Iconic Chef Imtiaz Qureshi, Master Of 'Dum Pukht' Style Of Cooking, Passes Away At 93

Chef Imtiaz Qureshi, a Padma Shri awardee, was known for having revived the old Lucknowi tradition of 'dum pukht' cooking style. Photo: X/@ranveerbrar

Chef Imtiaz Qureshi, a Padma Shri awardee, was known for having revived the old Lucknowi tradition of 'dum pukht' cooking style. Photo: X/@ranveerbrar