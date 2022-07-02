Saturday, Jul 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Empowering Poor, Opposition Parties Their Own Families: J P Nadda At BJP Meet

In inaugural address at the two-day BJP national executive meeting here, Nadda said opposition parties in their zeal to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi have begun opposition to the country by going after the government's good measures and schemes aimed at empowering India.

undefined
BJP working president J P Nadda File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 7:35 pm

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday accused opposition parties of trying to derail various programmes of his party-led governments at the Centre and in states meant for a "resilient and resurgent" India. In his inaugural address at the two-day BJP national executive meeting here, Nadda said opposition parties in their zeal to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi have begun opposition to the country by going after the government's good measures and schemes aimed at empowering India.

These parties are trying to ensure that government programmes are met with "destruction", he said. While the BJP has been working to empower the poor, opposition parties are working to empower their own families and are mired in corruption, he said. Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "good governance" of eight years and consistent service of 20 years in public office, Nadda hailed his leadership and noted popular support to him on successive polls, Union minister Smriti Irani said briefing reporters on his speech.

Related stories

J P Nadda Seeks Opposition Leaders Support For Droupadi Murmu's Candidature In Prez Poll

BJP President J P Nadda On Himachal Pradesh Visit For 2 days

BJP President J P Nadda's Four-Day Visit To Himachal Pradesh To Begin From Tomorrow

Responding to a question on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao not receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in the city, Irani said Rao has not "insulted" an individual but the institution.

Modi has given a clarion call for cooperative federalism and has met leaders of various parties with respect, she said, accusing KCR, as the chief minister is commonly referred, of disrupting constitutional protocol. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National BJP President J P Nadda BJP National Executive Meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi Empowering India Union Minister Smriti Irani Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao Cooperative Federalism
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early