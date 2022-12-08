BJP Breaks Madhav Singh Solanki's Record In Gujarat As Congress Reduced To History

As Gujarat assembly election results are pouring in, the BJP is emerging as the single largest party in Gujarat and looks set to break the record of the maximum 149 seats. Despite anti-incumbency after ruling for 27 years, the party is out to register its biggest win in the state, overtaking the previous biggest win of Madhav Singh Solanki of 149 seats.

“We have made three records in this Assembly election. We have made a record of the highest number of seats, we have got the highest vote share and we have also won with record margins,” BJP state president C. R Patil said in a press conference.

So far the highest record of the number of seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections was with the Congress. In 1985 Madhav Singh Solanki government had won 149 seats.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the voters of the state for giving me a historic victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections as a stamp of unwavering faith on the Bharatiya Janata Party,” tweeted Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

In another tweet, he said, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party for its historic victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections. “This is a victory of the unwavering faith of Janata Janard in BJP's good governance. Thank you, Gujarat!”

Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah telephoned Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP State President CR Patil as they moved toward BJP's grand victory in Gujarat. The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held on December 12. The Prime Minister and the Home Minister will also attend the swearing-in ceremony, Patil said. At present, the BJP workers are celebrating the victory grandly.

In a press conference, Patil said Bhupendra Patel would be the Chief Minister of the new government.

Talking to media persons along with Bhupendra Patel, Patil said in these polls anti-national and anti-Gujarat forces were also in the field but the people of Gujarat rejected them giving a resounding victory to the BJP. He said some people advertised that it will be their government in Gujarat and others were saying there would be a change in Gujarat and their government would be in Gujarat. He said the people of Gujarat have voted thoughtfully and they have lost their tickets. He said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi new era of development will usher in Gujarat. He said the BJP and its representatives would fulfill promises they have made to the people.

Bhupendra Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already stated that the people of Gujarat would continue this voyage of development. He said the people of Gujarat have once again rejected anti-national forces and supported nationalistic forces.